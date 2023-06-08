The Tennessee Titans are one of the many teams looking to add DeAndre Hopkins. The five-time Pro Bowler could be a big addition to the team, as he could be a respectable lead receiver and make second-year wideout Treylon Burks the WR2. But the youngster doesn't seem to be all-in on that plan.

Hopkins recently visited with the Titans as he peruses options for his next team after being cut by the Arizona Cardinals. Burks didn't sound super excited for the Titans to potentially sign Hopkins, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

“That’s something that I can’t control,” Burks said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s an awesome player, great player. Would be fun to play with him. So if we ended up getting him, we get him. If we don’t, we don’t. No offense to him. He’s a great player. But I like playing with who we have here, so.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, Burks sang a different tune when reminded that Hopkins could be helpful for his development. “A hundred percent,” the Titans receiver replied, via ProFootballTalk. “He would be a great mentor. You know, I’ve watched D-Hop since I was younger. One of my favorite players. He carries himself the right way. And his game on the field speaks for itself.”

Burks had 33 catches and 444 receiving yards in his rookie year with the Titans, who are in serious need of receiving help. The Titans still have Ryan Tannehill under center and Derrick Henry leading the way on offense. Hopkins would provide them with a centerpiece for the passing game and they are looking to win so, likely against Burks' preference, the Titans may make a big move for Hopkins.