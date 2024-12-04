Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks will miss the remainder of the 2024 NFL season due to a knee injury, as confirmed by head coach Brian Callahan. The announcement, reported by JT Ruhnke, host of The Hot Read Podcast, on Wednesday, clarified that Burks’ injury, sustained during a non-contact practice incident on October 19, required surgical intervention earlier this season to repair a partial ACL tear.

Although the injury was described as less severe than a complete tear, it still necessitated surgery. Callahan declared that Burks is “done” for the year, marking a disappointing end to a challenging season for the 2022 first-round pick. Burks appeared in just five games this year, managing four receptions for 34 yards. Across three seasons, he has recorded 53 catches for 699 yards and one touchdown. Burks remains under contract with Tennessee through 2025, with his salary guaranteed for the upcoming season.

Titans place Treylon Burks on IR as they prepare for Week 14 vs. Jaguars

Burks’ absence adds to a difficult year for the Titans, who hold a 3-9 record. The loss of a key offensive weapon further complicates the team’s efforts to regain footing. Tennessee now turns its focus to a Week 14 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team enduring similar struggles with a 2-10 record. The Jaguars are likely to be without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who entered concussion protocol following an illegal hit during their recent loss to the Houston Texans. Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair received a suspension for the incident.

The game is scheduled for Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Both teams, hampered by injuries and underwhelming performances, face an opportunity for development and evaluation as they look ahead to next season. The Titans hope to end their losing streak, while the Jaguars aim to salvage some momentum in a disappointing year. Despite their records, both teams will look to highlight resilience and potential in this divisional matchup.