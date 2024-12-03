An undrafted free agent rookie out of East Carolina with limited playing time this season, Tennessee Titans defensive back Julius Wood was suspended by the NFL without pay after violating the league's Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy, per Titans insider Jim Wyatt.

With cornerback L'Jarius Sneed on injured reserve since before Week 12 and only playing five games this year, Wood saw a small uptick in his snap counts over the Titans' last two games but only earned a handful of plays.

Titans enduring inconsistencies

Coming off a 42-19 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 13, Tennessee is licking its wounds. Head coach Brian Callahan was deflated after the game and spoke about the team falling behind so quickly.

“That was tough to watch the start of the game. The way it started, you go down 28-0 to a good football team on the road, they did to us what good football teams do when you do that. Turnovers early, penalties, four touchdowns in the first four drives. We didn't do a great job of handling their tempo we practiced it all week, and we just got worn down.”

The Titans also committed 11 penalties in the first half against the Commanders, the highest total in the last 13 years and finished the game with 12. Washington absolutely dominated time of possession, 40:13 to 19:47.

In Mike Johrendt's latest NFL Power Rankings, he slots the Titans at No. 30.

“Nothing really went right for the Titans in Week 13, as they continue to descend into the conversation for a top-three draft selection next April. Will Levis connected with touchdown machine Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for two scores, but the offense was overmatched all day.”

Callahan was named by ESPN's Bill Barnwell as one of many coaches on the hot seat after Week 13.

“There are better times ahead for the Titans, who are fielding one of the league's youngest teams. Their minus-13 turnover margin should improve next season. They'll have a better solution at quarterback, where Will Levis has been more entertaining than effective. The offensive line has been disappointing given the standard of coaching from Bill Callahan, but it should be better in Year 2 under the legendary assistant. The secondary has sorely missed cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who managed only five games before going down with what might become a season-ending quad injury.

“The lowest-hanging fruit for any team this offseason, though, is the Titans fixing their special teams. That's going to require investment in the bottom quarter of the roster and a change at coordinator.”

Only in his first year with the Titans, Callahan was brought over after his four-year stint as the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 3-9 Titans aren't technically eliminated from the 2024 NFL playoffs, but another week will likely make it mathematically official. They host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 on Sunday, December 8, at 1:00 p.m. EST.