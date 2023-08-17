Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was carted off of the practice field on Wednesday with a knee injury, and Titans fans were fearing for the worst. Fortunately, Burks only suffered an LCL sprain, and head coach Mike Vrabel believes that it is honestly the best-case scenario, reports ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons.

“I don't think it's going to be a long-term thing. [There was] no structural damage and we're anticipating him [Treylon Burks] being back. I'm not putting a timeline on it, but I think it was the best-case scenario.”

Titans fans will be breathing a sigh of relief when they hear what Mike Vrabel has to say about Treylon Burks most likely not being out for the long-term. Although Vrabel doesn't put a timeline on his recovery, he stresses that Burks is really just relieved that it wasn't a more serious injury.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

“I think [he's] relieved. I think when you have that type of thing and you feel something, I think [you feel] relief. We'll rehab him and I know he'll work hard to get back. And when he's ready to come back out, he'll help us.”

There is no doubt that Burks has to be feeling good given the reports that he was initially visibly upset after suffering the injury. He will have to take the rehab process meticulously in order to make a full recovery as soon as possible, but Vrabel is confident that ‘he'll work hard to get back.'

Stay tuned into Titans training camp and the rest of preseason in terms of any updates on the eventual return of Treylon Burks from his knee injury.