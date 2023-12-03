Tennessee Titans superstar Derrick Henry left the Colts game early with an injury and is being checked for a possible concussion.

The Tennessee Titans are seemingly getting beat up by the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. First, Jeffery Simmons was ruled out, then punter Ryan Stonehouse was carted off of the field, and now Derrick Henry is dealing with an injury of his own.

After running the ball for roughly 10 yards, the star running back took a shot to the face and landed hard on his head. He looked dazed after the play and the Titans' medical staff came and got him. He was immediately sent to the blue medical tent for a concussion evaluation, according to sports journalist Kayla Anderson.

“Derrick Henry is getting guided to the sideline after that play, takes off the helmet, and is headed into the blue tent. Looks like getting checked for a concussion.”

Shortly after being in the blue medical tent, Henry eventually emerged and headed straight to the locker room for further evaluation, per team reporter Turron Davenport. As of now, Derrick Henry's injury status remains unclear.

“Derrick Henry has just emerged form the blue tent and is now going into the locker room.”

The Titans will evaluate their star running back thoroughly. Hopefully, it's nothing too serious and Henry can return sooner, rather than later. If he's out, then rookie running back, Tyjae Spears will fill in as the starter. Who, by the way, has looked solid throughout his rookie year so far.

Before falling to injury, Derrick Henry was having a strong performance. He had a total of 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the day. Keep an eye on this situation, as the Titans will monitor Henry closely.