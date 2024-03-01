Will Levis didn't have the benefit of throwing to a dynamic group of pass-catchers during his debut season with the Tennessee Titans. Looking ahead to 2024, then, it's no surprise Tennessee's young quarterback has excitedly endorsed the idea of adding one of the NFL's top available receivers in free agency.
During his appearance on RG3 and The Ones, host Robert Griffin III asked Levis about how he'd pitch Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Calvin Ridley—who has experience playing under new Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz—on signing with Tennessee.
“Yeah, he’s definitely an awesome player. I got to see firsthand him torch us a couple times,” Levis said, per John Glennon of Nashville Post. “It would be cool to have someone of his caliber out there playing. I’m sure he’s comfortable with Holz … It would be cool to definitely play with him and who knows, maybe link up in the offseason, get some balls in the air and see what we can make happen. But it’s not my decision. I don’t really have any pull. But I don’t care, [even] if I never have a shot at playing with him, I’d still like to throw him some balls. That would be fun.”
Ridley “torched” the Titans last season with 13 catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns in two meeting between Tennessee and Jacksonville. The teams split the games 1-1.
The Titans have made it clear they're prepared to enter 2024 with Levis as their starting quarterback. Especially in wake of Derrick Henry's departure from Tennessee, expect the team to aggressively target pass-catching weapons in both free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.
Ridley, 29, is broadly considered a top-five wide receiver on the open market. He finished with 76 catches for 1,1016 yards and eight touchdowns last season, especially impressive production considering the former first-round pick missed all of 2022 due to a suspension for betting on games. Expect Ridley to be linked to the Titans leading up to the start of free agency on March 11th.