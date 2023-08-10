Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is not on pace to be the starting quarterback for his offense come Week 1 of the NFL regular season by any means. However, he will be suiting up for the Titans preseason opener, and he is extremely ‘excited' for his NFL debut, reports Titans insider Jim Wyatt.

“I'm just excited, I am so pumped for all of my boys to go out there and ball out. I haven't been hit in awhile, so that will be interesting to see that, remind myself how that feels…I mean, nothing better than football, and I'm just looking forward to going out there and playing.”

Will Levis is clearly pumped to be back on the gridiron, especially since it will be the first NFL game action of his career. He does admit that it will be strange to get hit again, but he does so with a smile on his face that indicates that he is just ready to play football.

The Titans will have an interesting preseason in terms of trying to gauge their quarterback room. Ryan Tannehill seems like the pretty clear choice as the starting quarterback for the regular season, but the battle for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart between Levis and Malik Willis will be well documented.

Stay tuned into Titans training camp for any more updates regarding Will Levis and his upcoming NFL debut. If all goes well, he will prove that the Titans made the right decision by selecting him in the 2023 NFL Draft.