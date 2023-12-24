Will Levis has been battling an ankle injury throughout the leadup to Week 16, and it looks like it will prevent him from taking the field

The Tennessee Titans are playing for pride over the remaining three weeks of the 2023 campaign after they were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15 with their loss to the Houston Texans, but they are still going to go out and give it their all until the season is over. Unfortunately, it looks like they won't be taking the field with Will Levis as their starting quarterback in Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Levis picked up an ankle injury late in the Titans overtime loss to the Texans last weekend, and has been fighting all week to try to get himself ready to take the field against the Seahawks. While Levis has made progress, he isn't 100 percent healthy, and with nothing left to play for, Tennessee isn't going to risk further injury, as they are expected to keep their talented rookie passer on the sideline for this one.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Titans QB Will Levis, dealing with a high-ankle sprain, is not expected to be able to play today, source said. He pushed to be on the field, practicing on Friday. But couldn't quite get there. Ryan Tannehill will start.”

With Will Levis out, Titans hand the ball over to Ryan Tannehill

Levis' injury status appeared to have been trending this way throughout the week, meaning that Tennessee had been preparing for Ryan Tannehill to get the start if he couldn't go. Tannehill initially started off the season as the Titans starting quarterback before he was replaced by Levis, and he will get a shot to prove that he still has something to offer under center, whether it be for the Titans or another team across the league.

Tannehill has the ability to lead this team to wins, and if Geno Smith can't suit up for Seattle, this game could end up being closer than expected. The Seahawks have way more on the line then the Titans, but you can never say never in the NFL, and with a motivated Tannehill under center, Tennessee could be an underdog worth keeping a close eye on in Week 16.