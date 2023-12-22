Titans quarterback Will Levis hasn't ruled out suiting up against the Seahawks in Week 16.

As the Tennessee Titans prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16, Will Levis is not a certainty to be under center. However, Levis is trying to push through his injury and suit up.

The quarterback made his return to practice on Friday. Head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that Levis will be listed as questionable heading into Sunday's matchup, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Levis suffered a sprained ankle after getting sacked seven times in Week 15. He had been unable to practice until Friday. He still isn't a guarantee to play, but Levis is certainly going to try. As questionable, the Titans could take their decision on the QB's status all the way to Sunday.

At 5-9, Tennessee has already been eliminated from playoff contention. However, any reps Levis can get in 2023 will be crucial. Every game is an audition to prove to the Titans that he can be their QB1 of the present and future.

Through his first eight games of his NFL career, Levis has completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,792 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions. While he holds just a 3-5 record as a starting quarterback, Levis has shown glimmers of his second-round pedigree.

What the Titans decide to do with Will Levis in the future is still up in the air. Officially, so is his Week 16 playing status. But despite suffering his ankle sprain, Levis isn't giving up on playing. After getting in some practice, he's hopeful he'll be healthy enough to suit up against the Seahawks.