Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has been the target of media fire early in the 2024 campaign and provided fans with even more ammunition in Week 6. Levis threw a short touchdown to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in the first quarter of the team's game against the Indianapolis Colts but it was his celebration that caught the attention of most.

After finding his wideout in the back of the end zone, Levis joined his teammates in celebrating the score. The quarterback went wild, paying homage to Marvel's Spider-Man by repeatedly displaying the character's signature hand signal.

The touchdown was Levis' first since he threw two scores against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. He would miss most of Week 4 with an injury and the Titans did not play in Week 5.

Fans went in on the 25-year-old Kentucky alum, calling him the “funniest” player in the NFL and continuing the ongoing joke that he provides at least one meme-worthy moment per game. Fans were equally semi-critical of Levis after he ran into a ball boy on the sideline in the first quarter.

The attack on Levis on social media began in the Titans' Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears when the quarterback's horrid decision to flip the ball out of a sack led to an interception returned for a touchdown. After throwing the interception, Levis was pictured on his knees with his hands on his helmet in disbelief.

Will Levis' struggles for the Titans early in 2024

General fans of the NFL have loved watching Levis play for one reason or another in 2024 but the quarterback's early turnover issues have been a headache for Titans supporters. The public criticism of his play has forced head coach Brian Callahan to address the situation and voice his support of the second-year signal caller.

Through four games, Levis has just four touchdowns to six interceptions. He has thrown an interception in every game he has appeared in, including the team's Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins in which he threw just four passes before being ruled out with a shoulder injury.

In Levis' Week 4 absence, backup Mason Rudolph guided the team to a 31-12 victory to give them their first win of the season. Rudolph threw for just 85 passing yards in the game but the win caused some to wonder if he should be given a chance to start the following game coming out of the Titans' bye week over Levis.