Social media has become a place where fans can have easy access to reach out to a player, and sometimes it can get out of hand. When a player has a good game, there's nothing but good things to say, but when they play bad, the fans start getting disrespectful. Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is living the latter right now after his first two games, and he had to make a change after a few fans got his phone number.

“I'm getting a new phone number. I don't know how my number got out there to the fans, but I've got a lot of texts. That'll be nice to shut that part and put it behind me,” Levis said. “I haven't had any socials for the past few weeks. I think that's just the healthiest way to go about it. I don't care to see any things that people say about me and I'm just going to keep chugging along regardless of what they say. It sucks that the world is the way it is, and looking forward to having some privacy.”

There could be many ways that those fans could have gotten Levis' number, and it might not be the first time he has to change his phone number during his career. For Levis, it's not just the fans that have critiqued his play, but it's been his coach and others close to the game.

Will Levis must improve for the Titans to win games

Will Levis has had a pair of crucial turnovers in the first two weeks of the season, and head coach Brian Callahan has kept it real about those plays. After his latest turnover in their Week 2 loss against the New York Jets, Callahan shared his thoughts about Levis' play.

“It was dumb. It was the same exact thing he did last week,” Callahan said. “He cost us points in the red zone. “He's a grownup, and he knows better, and so I was really irritated that he cost us three points in a game that we probably needed.”

In their Week 1 loss against the Chicago Bears, Levis fell to the ground and threw the ball out at the same time, and it was intercepted and returned for a touchdown. That gave the Bears the lead, and they ultimately won the game. After the game, Callahan called out his quarterback for the crucial turnover.

“If we'd just punted on 1st and 10 every time, we might've won the game,” Callahan said.

Hopefully, Levis can cut down on the turnovers, and the Titans can get their first win of the season soon. In Week 3, they'll be facing the Miami Dolphins, which could be an interesting game with Tua Tagovailoa not playing.