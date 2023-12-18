Titans QB Will Levis gets key injury update

For a while now, Tennessee Titans fans have been forced to accept the fact that consistently winning football games is just not an attainable goal in the 2023-24 campaign. The reason most of them have been coping with such an unfortunate realization is because the future is being fully prioritized.

Therefore, the development of rookie quarterback Will Levis is of the utmost concern during the last few weeks of otherwise meaningless competition. He needs to continue to improve and increase his confidence. That becomes much harder to do if he's not on the field.

“QB Will Levis, who went down with a lower-leg injury late in the loss Sunday, is believed to have suffered a sprained ankle, source said. MRI today,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. “Levis told reporters afterward: ‘I’m all right. It could have been a lot worse.”‘

The Titans built a 13-0 lead in the first half of their home matchup against the Houston Texans but ultimately fell 19-16 in overtime. Levis exited the game on what was Tennessee's final drive of the afternoon. It is unclear if he would have been able to gut it out had Houston kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn not drilled the game-winning 54-yard field goal as time expired.

Levis finished the day 17-of-26 for 199 yards with no passing touchdowns and one interception. He did record a rushing score, but this was a definitive step back after the heroics he displayed in an incomprehensible comeback victory over the Miami Dolphins the week before.

Hopefully, Will Levis has the opportunity to swiftly win back some goodwill when the Titans host the Seattle Seahawks and their exploitable passing defense in Week 16. This impending MRI and week of practice will determine if the 24-year-old can take the field.