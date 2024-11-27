ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Titans won last week and have looked better recently, while the Commanders have lost three straight entering this matchup. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Commanders prediction and pick.

Titans-Commanders Last Game – Matchup History

The Titans have won the last two meetings between these two teams. They won 25-16 in Nashville in 2018 and 21-17 in Washington, D.C., in 2022. These two teams are very different now, with the Titans struggling and the Commanders playing well but needing a win. This is a huge game for both teams.

Overall Series: Titans lead 8-6

Here are the Titans-Commanders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Titans-Commanders Odds

Tennessee Titans: +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +215

Washington Commanders: -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -255

Over: 44.5 (-115)

Under: 44.5 (-105)

How to Watch Titans vs. Commanders

Time: 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Tennessee Titans have struggled to find much consistency on offense this year. They average 302.1 yards and are scoring 18.4 points per game. Will Levis is the key under center because he has had a roller coaster of a year. He has 1,447 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions with a 67% completion percentage. The receiving corps has struggled all year and has not helped him much. The best player out wide is Jerry Jeudy, who has 634 yards and three touchdowns on 41 receptions. Tony Pollard has been a workhorse in the backfield. He has 800 yards and four touchdowns on 184 carries. This offense has looked better recently, and they get a decent matchup against a Commanders defense that has struggled to find consistency. Tony Pollard has an opportunity to have a huge game against this defense because they have struggled against the run.

The Titans' defense has had a great year this year. They are second in total defense, allowing 276.4 total yards per game. They are the best-passing defense in the NFL and are still solid against the run. They allow 169.6 yards through the air and then 106.7 yards per game on the ground. This defense has a lot of playmakers, especially in the front seven. Jeffrey Simmons, Arden Key, Kenneth Murray Jr., and Harold Landry III have all been great up front for the Titans. Then, Quandre Diggs and Amani Hooker are the leaders in the secondary. This defense has a difficult matchup against a Commanders defense that can score at will. They still have a front seven that can bother Jayden Daniels so that this matchup could get interesting.

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Washington Commanders have looked great on offense this year but have struggled more recently. They score 27.8 points per game, which is sixth in the NFL. They are also fifth in total points per game, scoring 27.8. Jayden Daniels has transformed this entire offense this year for the better. He has 2,613 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 68.4% completion percentage. Out wide, Terry McLaurin is the best player and has been the safety valve for Daniels when needed. He has 823 yards and seven touchdowns on 53 receptions. The run game has been especially key for the Commanders this year, thanks to Daniels. He leads with 556 yards and five touchdowns on 99 carries, and then Brian Robinson Jr. is the best running back with 537 yards and seven touchdowns on 122 carries. This offense has been stuck recently, but they have a chance for a breakout against the Titans, even with the Titans having a very physical defense.

The Commanders' defense has been solid at best this season. They are allowing 334.6 total yards and 23.1 points per game. They are great against the pass but have struggled against the run. They allow 189.1 yards through the air and 145.5 yards on the ground. This defense has some playmakers like Daron Payne and Jer'Zhan Newton up front, Dante Fowler Jr., and Frankie Luvu off the edge. Bobby Wagner has also been a leader in the middle, and Mike Sainristil has been solid in the secondary. This defense has pieces to slow down the Titans on offense. The Titans have looked better, but they don't have the talent to fully take advantage.

Final Titans-Commanders Prediction & Pick

The Titans have looked better recently, while the Commanders have looked stuck and slow on their way to losing three straight games. The Commanders need this game after how they have looked recently, and they should look better, especially on offense. Expect the Titans to stay in this game thanks to their running game with Tony Pollard, but Jayden Daniels and the Commanders lead the team to a cover. The Commanders win and cover at home.

Final Titans-Commanders Prediction & Pick: Washington Commanders -5.5 (-115)