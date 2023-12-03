Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks has been out the last three weeks, but is expected to play in Week 13 vs the Colts.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks has missed the last three weeks due to a concussion after suffering a scary injury in Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it sounds like Burks is ready to make his return to the field. Burks is expected to play in Week 13 against the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

#Titans WR Treylon Burks (questionable, concussion) is expected to play today vs. #Colts after missing a month, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 3, 2023

Treylon Burks returns to give Tennessee's passing game a deep threat

Adding Burks back to the receiving corps should be a big boost for rookie QB Will Levis, who has taken over for Ryan Tannehill after his ankle injury. Levis has performed reasonably well in his first five starts, recording 6 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions. The Titans are 2-3 in those games.

Burks hasn't had the opportunity to develop a lot of in-game chemistry with Levis due to his injury. Burks was carted off the field against the Steelers with the head injury, and has spent the last few weeks recovering from his serious concussion.

Treylon Burks was a projected breakout candidate for the Titans this season, but he hasn't been able to generate any consistent momentum due to injuries and a Titans passing game that has struggled. Burks has just 8 receptions for 122 yards and no touchdowns on the season for Tennessee.

Burks was the 18th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Titans. Through the first 16 games of his career, Burks has 41 catches, 566 yards and a touchdown.

We'll see if the return from a concussion by Burks can spark Tennessee's passing game in Week 13 against the Indianapolis Colts in a crucial AFC South battle.