Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks received a major update after he was carted off the field with a scary injury on Thursday Night Football.

Tennessee Titans fans endured a scary moment during the team's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football, as wide receiver Treylon Burks came down hard on the field and appeared to hit his head while running a route down the sideline in the fourth quarter of the 20-16 loss. Burks had to be stretchered off the field with the scary injury and could be seen giving the thumbs up, to the joy of the Steelers crowd. But the thoughts of both Titans and Pittsburgh fans were with Burks.

Treylon Burks injury update

The Titans wideout received some good news after the game, as head coach Mike Vrabel said that Burks had “full use of his extremities“, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“Mike Vrabel, talking postgame, saying he had full use of his extremities, he was alert, he was moving around. And then local reporters saw him walking through the locker room, talking to coaches and getting on the bus.”

As Rapoport notes, the fact that Burks did not need to go to the hospital and was walking around after the game is good news, especially given the way the injury looked. While the Titans wideout avoided a major injury, it's possible that he may need to enter the NFL's concussion protocol, as pointed out by Rapoport.

Fortunately for the Titans, Burks will have, including Friday, 10 full days to recover in time for the team's next matchup, a Week 10 clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For now, fans are just relieved to hear the news that Burks avoided an injury far more serious.