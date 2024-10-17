ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two conference title contenders in the MAC face off as Toledo visits Northern Illinois. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Toledo-Northern Illinois prediction and pick.

Toledo enters the game sitting at 4-2 on the year. They opened up 3-0 with wins over Duquesne, UMass, and Mississippi State. They would fall by five to Western Kentucky before rebounding to beat Miami (OH). The last time out was a struggle though. Buffalo took a 21-0 lead and would extend the lead to 30-7 in the fourth quarter. Toledo would go on to lose 30-15.

Meanwhile, Northern Illinois comes into the year sitting at 4-2 on the year. They opened up with a win over Western Illinois before hitting a game-winning field goal with 31 seconds left in the game to upset Notre Dame. They would lose back-to-back games from there. They fell in overtime to Buffalo before losing to North Carolina State 24-17. Since that loss, they have defeated UMass and Bowling Green.

Why Toledo Could Cover The Spread/Win

Toledo has been led by Tucker Gleason this year. Gleason has completed 106 of 172 passes this year for 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns. Further, he has been protected well, with just seven sacks, and throwing just four interceptions. Gleason has also run for 164 yards this year and scored twice on the ground.

The top target of the year has been Jerjuan Newton. Newton has brought in 31 receptions for 517 yards and seven touchdowns. Further, Jundior Vandeross III has brought in 34 receptions for 398 yards and three scores. The tight end Anthony Torres has also been great. He has 14 receptions this year for 135 yards but has scored five times this year. Meanwhile, on the ground, Connor Walendzak has led the way. He has run the ball 52 times for 189 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Willie Shaw has run 38 times for 148 yards and three scores, while Jacquez Stuart has two touchdowns.

Toledo is 49th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 48th in opponent yards per game. They are 29th against the rush this year while sitting 94th against the pass. Maxen Hook has led the way. He leads the team with 50 tackles this year while having two pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Meanwhile, Jackson Barrow is third on the team in tackles, while having two sacks, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble. Braden Awls has also been great. He is fourth on the team in tackles while breaking up three passes and having three interceptions.

Why Northern Illinois Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ethan Hampton has led the way for the Northern Illinois offense. He has completed 75 of 127 passes this year for 932 yards. He has also thrown eight touchdown passes while having four interceptions. Further, he has been sacked six times. Still, he left the game against Bowling Green. This could lead to Josh Holst being in at quarterback. He is 12 for 17 for 106 yards this year.

The top weapon has been Antario Brown. Brown leads the team with 87 rushes for 401 yards and two touchdowns. He has also brought in eight receptions for 204 yards and a score. Still, he also missed the last game and could be out. This will have Gavin Williams leading the way. He has run for 408 yards and a score. Also solid in the receiving game is Grayson Barnes, the tight end. He has 15 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Cam Thompson has 12 receptions for 164 yards and two scores.

The Northern Illinois defense has been solid this year. They are 13th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting second in opponent yards per game. They are 12th against the rush and fourth against the pass. Roy Williams has been solid this year. He is fourth on the team in tackles while also having 4.5 sacks this year. Further, Christian Fuhrman is second on the team in tackles, while having a pass breakup and an interception this year.

Final Toledo-Northern Illinois Prediction & Pick

The Northern Illinois defense has been amazing this year. They have slowed down offensive units all year and should continue to do so in this one. Still, Northern Illinois will struggle to score. They are already 102nd in the nation in points per game this year while scoring just 20.8 points per game. With questions around their top players on offense, the struggle could continue against a solid Toledo defense. Northern Illinois has covered just once as a favorite this year, and that was to FCS Western Illinois. Take Toledo to get the upset in this one.

Final Toledo-Northern Illinois Prediction & Pick: Toledo ML (+115)