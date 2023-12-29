The end of the bowl games on Saturday kicks off as we continue our College Football odds series with a Toledo-Wyoming prediction and pick.

The end of the bowl games on Saturday kicks off with Toledo and Wyoming in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl Toledo-Wyoming prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Arizona Bowl began in 2015, being held at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. This game normally features teams from the Mountain West and the MAC and this year is not different. From the MAC, Toledo will be playing in this game. They have never played in the game before, but the MAC has won their last two renditions of this game, with Ohio winning in 2022 and Ball State in 2020. The game in 2021 was canceled due to Covid. Meanwhile, Wyoming is in this game for a second straight year. They lost last year in overtime to Ohio.

Toledo enters the game sitting at 11-2 on the year. They lost their first game of the year to Illinois, in a close game as Illinois hit a field goal with five seconds left in the game to win 30-28. They would then win 11 straight games and play in the MAC title game. In that game, they would face Miami (OH) for the second time in the season. In the regular season they beat the RedHawks by four, but this time, they would fall 23-14.

Wyoming enters the game at 8-4 on the year. They started 5-1 with the only loss being to fourth-ranked Texas. Still, things took a downturn after they upset Fresno State. They would lose to Arizona and Boise State before beating Colorado State. Then, they would fall to UNLV. Still, they finished the season on a high note. They beat Hawaii and Nevada in back-to-back weeks by a combined score of 84-15.

Why Toledo Will Cover The Spread

Toledo was 36th in the nation in points scored this year while ranking 36th in yards per game. They were great on the ground, sitting eighth in the nation, but struggled in the air sitting 82nd. Dequan Finn was the star of this offense. He passed for 2,660 yards and 22 touchdowns. Further, Finn has 627 yards on the ground and ran in seven scores. He has transferred to Baylor though. This will put Tucker Gleason in the lineup. He passed for just 199 yards this year and four scores. Last year he did have meaningful time though, passing for 882 yards and eight touchdowns.

The running game will be led by Peny Boone. Boone has 1,384 yards this year and 15 touchdowns. He has great after-contact as well, with 822 yards after first contact this year. Further, he has 50 forced missed tackles, and 40 rushes for over ten yards this year. Joining him in the backfield will be Jacuquez Stuart. He ran for 473 yards this year and five scores.

The receiving game will be led by Jerjuan Newton and Junipr Vandross. Newton was solid this year, bringing in 48 receptions and 624 yards. He also scored nine times this year. Vandross was also good, bringing in 45 receptions for 615 yards and four scores. Further, both of them were reliable, with just two drops each all season.

On defense, Toledo was 27th in points allowed per game, while sitting 30th in overall yards allowed per game. They were 51st against the run, but 19th against the pass this year. First-team All-MAC corner Quinyon Mitchell will be one to watch in this game assuming he plays. Mitchell helped some in the run game with 12 stops for offensive failures but was great in coverage. He allowed for less than 45 percent of passes his way to be completed while not allowing a touchdown. He had one interception and 14 pass breakups.

Why Wyoming Will Cover The Spread

Wyoming was 68th in the nation in points scored this year while sitting 102nd in yards per game. They were 66th in the running game but sat 119th in passing. Andrew Peasley led the offense for Wyoming. He had 1.823. yards passing this year and a completion rate of over 60 percent. Further, he threw 20 touchdowns while having just five interceptions. He also threw just eight turnover-worthy passes.

Easley also ran for 542 yards this year, and scored seven times on the ground, the most on the team. The rest of the running game will be led by Harrison Waylee. He played in just nine games but is expected to play in this one. In his nine games, he ran for 856 yards and five scores. He did not fumble the ball this year either. Meanwhile, the receiving game will be led by Wyatt Wieland and Ayir Asante. Wieland comes in with 406 yards this year, with five scores. Asante had 354 yards and six scores. Further, Wyoming has two tight ends that both come in with over 300 yards this year.

The Wyoming defense was 42nd in points allowed per game this year. They were 44th in yards per game while sitting 62nd against the run and 39th against the pass. First-team All-Mountain West Linebacker Easton Gibbs will be one to watch. He had three sacks this year with 12 quarterback pressures. He also had 30 stops for offensive failures in the run game while forcing two fumbles. Further, Gibbs had an interception and four pass breakups.

Final Toledo-Wyoming Prediction & Pick

Toledo is missing their best player in this game. There is also a notion Peny Boone may not play in this game either. If he is out, Toledo will not be able to move the ball or score in this one. Further, Wyoming has some extra motivation. Their head coach is retiring at the end of the game and they will want to send him out with a win. Wyoming is better on both lines of scrimmage, and overall, has a comparable defense. With the difference in offensive units, Wyoming will be able to control this game and get the win.

Final Toledo-Wyoming Prediction & Pick: Wyoming -3.5 (-110)