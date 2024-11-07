Tom Brady’s personal life has drawn renewed attention after news surfaced that his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, is expecting a child with her partner, Joaquim Valente. While their divorce finalized only two years ago, Bündchen's pregnancy came as a surprise to many, including Brady. Sources close to the former quarterback reveal that Brady found out about the pregnancy shortly before it went public. The unexpected development reportedly stirred emotions in Brady, who had spent over a decade married to Bündchen before their split in 2022.

A source close to Brady acknowledged the initial sting of hearing the news but added that Brady has found ways to process it. “For him, it was a bit of a shock,” the insider shared. “Gisele is still the mother of two of his children, and he wants her to be happy.” While the news may have required some adjusting on his end, Brady reportedly doesn’t dwell on it. His focus remains on his three children, Benjamin, Vivian, and Jack, and on managing his demanding schedule with FOX Sports and his role as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, PageSix reports.

Focusing on Family, Not Dating

In the wake of Bündchen’s pregnancy news, rumors began circulating that Brady might be seeing someone new after a social media image showed him walking with an unidentified woman. However, insiders have shut down the speculation, clarifying that Brady remains single and wholly focused on his family and career. Since his brief connection with model Irina Shayk ended earlier in 2023, Brady hasn’t seriously pursued dating, choosing instead to prioritize family time and professional growth.

Brady’s current schedule reflects his dedication to maintaining a strong presence for his kids and delivering in his role at FOX Sports. The former New England Patriot also keeps a close eye on his investments, including his position with the Raiders. According to an insider, Brady is not actively seeking romantic involvement, and recent sightings of him at events like Art Basel in Miami have only been friendly outings.

For Tom Brady, this period seems dedicated to growth and stability. Though he might miss elements of the past, particularly now with Bündchen building a new life, the former NFL star is evidently content focusing on his children and his many responsibilities.