Published November 14, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have won against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany, but it sure didn’t look pretty. One of the highlights (or rather, lowlights) of the game came in the second quarter of the game. Tom Brady tried to link up with Leonard Fournette on a trick passing play. As you can tell by this clip, though… it didn’t go so well.

Tom Brady at least took it in stride, joking about the botched trick play on Twitter. After the game, the Buccaneers QB shared some insight on the many things that went wrong during the play. Apparently, aside from Brady’s embarrassing slip, there was a big miscommunication during the play. (via Rick Stroud)

Tom Brady: “I was hoping to be wide open, and I probably was on the first one, and I think they were pretty clued in on the second one, They said ‘Cover him! Cover him!’ and I was on the sideline and tried to yell, ‘Lenny, no!’ But it was too late, and the ball went up in the air and I was trying to just, whatever, jump up and knock it down. But I ended up falling on my face.”

Despite this hilarious gaffe, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers still came out with a win against the surging seasons. However, had they lost the game by one score, fans would be absolutely fuming at their baffling decision.

For now, though, expect Brady to stick to what he does best: throwing dimes to his receivers. The Buccaneers are now heading to their bye week with a .500 record: a great result considering their last few games.