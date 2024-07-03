Tom Brady is the greatest NFL quarterback of all time. Many NFL fans probably assume that Brady had one of the most entertaining careers of most professional athletes. Brady was beloved by his loyal fanbase and won numerous championships. However, the legendary quarterback recently shared his biggest regret from his NFL career.

Brady recently appeared on The Pivot podcast and spoke about one of his regrets about playing football. The answer was quite surprising.

“There's actually a part of me that still when I see these young players like Patrick [Mahomes] out there running around, laughing, having fun, I'm like ‘I used to be like that! What the hell happened to me?'” Brady said. ” So I just got too serious.”

In some ways, it should not be surprising to hear that Brady took his NFL career too seriously. Brady was famously a sixth-round pick in the NFL Draft and had to prove his worth as a capable starter. There was zero expectation that Brady would become a franchise QB, let alone the greatest of all time. It makes sense that Brady would adopt a serious demeanor and work ethic.

This also makes sense when you remember that Brady's head coach, Bill Belichick, is a notoriously no-nonsense guy as a coach. Brady clearly tried to fit the mold that Belichick and his coaching staff wanted in a QB — and it worked.

Brady made it clear that he is not holding onto his regret too much. He emphasized that the best thing for him to do now is to learn from his mistake and take it into his next phase of life.

“Enjoy it a little more,” Brady concluded.

Brady drops NFL truth bomb about Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots dynasty

Tom Brady gave another interesting interview recently. He appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and outlined how the Patriots dynasty was like a machine. It was not a success because of one or two individuals, but instead the collaboration of entire teams and departments within the organization.

Brady heaped some praise specifically on Bill Belichick for assembling an incredible coaching staff that preached details.

“One of the great things in my experience with the Patriots was that every player was coached,” Brady said. “Even if you were on the practice squad, even if the scout team offense was out there, Dante Scarnecchia was coaching the scout team offensive line as if it was a starting offensive line. And I think a lot of coaches say, ‘Hey, I'll just coach the starter, maybe a few backups' as opposed to, ‘I'm gonna coach every single position.'”

This makes a ton of sense when we think about how the Patriots were able to sustain their success for so long. New England was always able to survive the loss of a star player and find a suitable replacement, due largely to their coaching efforts that Brady described.

Brady has previously gone out of his way to claim that neither he nor Belichick succeeded independent of the other.

“It wasn't me, it was us. Our hard work, our love for the game,” Brady said towards Belichick.