Oscar-winning actor, Tom Hanks is the latest victim of AI-generated videos. In his Instagram, the actor issued a warning to his 9.5 million followers about a dental plan advertisement featuring his image. Hanks clarified that he had no involvement with the ad and expressed concern about the unauthorized use of his likeness.

“BEWARE!! There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it.”

Prior to this, he also expressed concerns that AI technology could enable fake versions of himself and others to continue acting indefinitely. Even after their real-life deaths.

Earlier this year, Hanks discussed the growing capabilities of AI and deepfake technology. He advocated legal regulations for individuals' faces and voices as intellectual property.

However, Tom Hanks wasn't the only one who fell to unchecked AI technology in the entertainment industry.

In fact, during writers' strike, it was a major contention. Many believe it could undermine the work of creatives. The Writers Guild of America reached an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television that includes restrictions on AI usage in film and TV. However, the actors' union, Sag-Aftra, remains on strike due to concerns over pay and AI-generated likenesses of actors.

Now, this received mixed feelings from his fans. Tom Hanks was one of those who disapproved AI in the film and television industry. But others argue that he also approved digitally altered versions of himself in certain projects. Notably, he appeared as a CGI character in the 2004 animated film “The Polar Express” and was digitally de-aged for scenes in the 2022 film “A Man Called Otto.”

In an upcoming film directed by Robert Zemeckis, “Here,” set for release next year, Tom Hanks will use AI technology from Metaphysic to portray younger versions of his character, showcasing the evolving role of AI in the entertainment industry.