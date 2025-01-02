Sooner or later, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland will retire from acting. The young star already seems to have a timeline in mind for when to call it quits.

While talking to Men's Health, Holland revealed he will disappear from the spotlight when he has kids. He didn't have a specific date in mind, though it sounds far off. He indicated that he still enjoys playing Spider-Man, and he is just preparing for the next step.

“When I have kids, you will not see me in movies,” Holland revealed.

So, what will he do to fill in the time? After all, acting is a full-time job that keeps him busy all year. “Golf and dad,” he said. “And I will just disappear off the face of the earth.”

Assuming he has kids with his current partner, Zendaya, it may be hard to stay out of the spotlight. Like Holland, Zendaya is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Even if he stops acting, it may be hard to completely disappear.

Tom Holland is only 28 years old, so he has plenty of acting ahead before he retires. Outside of his Spider-Man role, he also has to return to the Uncharted franchise sooner rather than later. A sequel to the 2022 movie is in the works with a returning Mark Wahlberg.

Tom Holland has become a big star since becoming Spider-Man

In 2016, Holland was introduced as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Peter Parker/Spider-Man. His debut came in Captain America: Civil War. He is recruited by Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) for a fight against a team assembled by Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans).

However, this was only the beginning for Holland's iteration of the character. He reprised the role the following year in his first solo outing, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Since then, Holland has appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame as Spider-Man. He has also led two more solo movies, Far from Home and No Way Home. Both of them made over $1 billion worldwide at the box office.

He started his career by starring in a West End production of Billy Elliot in the title role. Holland subsequently returned to the stage in 2024 to star in a West End production of Romeo & Juliet. The show will move to Broadway in New York City in the future.

Outside of his Marvel role, Holland has starred in A Monster Calls, The Lost City of Z, Sipes in Disguise, Onward, The Devil All the Time, Cherry, and Chaos Walking.