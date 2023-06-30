After years of keeping things under wraps and low-key love confessions, Tom Holland is ready to tell the world how much he loves Zendaya.

“Zendaya and Tom really did their best to keep their romance under wraps when they first started dating,” a source told Us Weekly. “Before they began seeing each other, they had both always been very private when it came to their personal lives. It was something that bonded them in the early stages of their relationship because they were both on the same page when it came to avoiding public speculation.”

Until now, their relationship was something that Tom Holland and Zendaya preferred to keep to themselves. “That has shifted over time and they acknowledge that everyone knows they’re together,” they continued. “So Tom is proud to call Zendaya his girlfriend and express how much he loves her because he wants the world to know.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over the past month, Holland shared some insight on their relationship and the early days. This spicy inside scoop was: “I fixed my girlfriend’s door once really early on in our relationship,” Holland revealed in a June 23 interview.

The Marvel co stars went public with their relationship in July 2021. But before that, the two were spotted kissing in a car, and out and about together. Super fans of Holland recalled that the actor made a similar comment in a December 2019 appearance of Jimmy Kimmel Live! He told host Jimmy Kimmel that he “fixed a friend’s door once” but now we know who that friend is.