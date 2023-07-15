Tom Holland, known for his portrayal of Spider-Man, has once again captured headlines, but this time for a steamy scene from his upcoming show, The Crowded Room. The scene, which has been circulating on social media, features Holland's character engaging in a passionate dance floor encounter with another man, followed by an intimate encounter in a bathroom stall, TMZ shares.

The explicit bathroom scene has sent the internet into a frenzy, with reactions ranging from excitement to disappointment. Some fans expressed frustration, jokingly mentioning the missed opportunity to see more of Holland's physique. Others resorted to homophobic comments or argued that only gay actors should play gay roles, revealing a mix of prejudice and misunderstanding.

Humorous memes and jokes have also flooded social media, speculating that Holland's on-screen actions were a form of retaliation against his real-life girlfriend, Zendaya, who appears in a threesome scene in the trailer for the upcoming film “Challengers.” It seems that the online world couldn't resist drawing comparisons and finding connections between the two actors' roles.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Zendaya watching that Tom Holland scene knowing she started it😭 pic.twitter.com/Cu4P1H9mmg — societybiz (@F_production1) July 15, 2023

remember when a month ago everyone wondered how tom holland reacted about zendaya’s sex scene in her upcoming movie https://t.co/wMtBUUtskD — satori plus ultra slut (@swagmoaning) July 15, 2023

In response to the online backlash, supporters of Tom Holland pointed out that previous actors who portrayed Spider-Man, such as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, had also taken on LGBTQ roles in their careers. This highlights the double standards and inconsistencies present in the criticism surrounding Holland's performance.

In the broader context of “The Crowded Room,” Holland's character, Danny Sullivan, finds himself caught up in a gripping narrative following a shooting at Rockefeller in 1979. Throughout the series, he undergoes various challenges, including experiencing a drug-induced state while dancing in a room.