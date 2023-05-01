Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Check out some of the biggest games coming out this year being featured in our list of the top 10 best and new games of Q2 2023.

Top 10 Best New Games of Q2 2023

10. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Release Date: May 25, 2023

Developed By: Daedelic Entertainment

Published By: Daedelic Entertainment, Nacon

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

When we talk about the biggest games, we include the gravitas of the names the games represent and also highlight the possible biggest flops that are coming. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum started out promising, but its public previews have shown how much of a disappointment it could become, potentially. It was originally supposed to come out a few months back, but the negative press it received prompted Daedelic Entertainment to bring it back to the workshop and tinker with it more in hopes of making it better.

So, this stealth action game where you play as Gollum can only surprise us if the game ships and turns out to be actually good. We’re not getting our hopes up, though, and we’re ready to be disappointed even if we’re still getting this game by virtue of it being a Lord of the Rings game. (And then, cast it into the flames, probably)

9. System Shock

Release Date: May 30, 2023

Developed By: Nightdive Studios

Published By: Prime Matter

Platforms: PC

Originally meant to come out a bit earlier than May 30, System Shock is a reimagined remake of the original System Shock, the classic shooter adventure game that would go on to inspire games like BioShock, Prey, and Dishonored. In the year 2072, a nameless hacker gets into trouble while getting caught hacking files concerning Citadel Station, a space station owned by the powerful and influential TriOptimum Corporation. Instead of turning the hacker over to the authorities, a corporation executive instead strikes a deal with the hacker: discreetly hack into the AI S.H.O.D.A.N., and modify it to allow the executive to use it to fulfill his ambitions. However, this ultimately backfires, as the modification allows the AI to take full control of the station, allowing it to mutate, transform into cyborgs, or kill the crew manning the station. Facing this new threat, the hacker now needs to hack and fight their way toward escaping the space station and surviving this AI nightmare.

The original System Shock is being remade to fit modern standards. The original game was hailed as one of the most innovative games of all time, responsible for breaking the glass ceiling of the video game industry upon its release. Apart from the obvious graphical upgrades, the reboot will also add features and mechanics that are now much more commonplace in immersive sim video games, like improved stealth mechanics, melee, and ranged combat, among other things. The game will also have more RPG elements in it, along with conversation responses affecting the game in some way. Bells and whistles like better UI and weapon-switching and item consumption shortcuts have also been added to the game.

8. Honkai Star Rail

Release Date: April 26, 2023

Developed By: HoYoverse

Published By: HoYoverse

Platforms: PC, Mobile

HoYoverse’s Genshin Impact took the world by storm when it was released a couple of years ago, and it continues to be a relevant game today. But not all Genshin Impact fans know about HoYoverse’s earlier successful game, Honkai Impact. Now, HoYoverse is going to try another shot at making Honkai its very own global sensation with the release of the newest game in the series: Honkai Star Rail.

However, Honkai Star Rail is significantly different compared to its predecessors. Instead of being an action-intensive game, Honkai Star Rail is a turn-based strategy game. Players can take control of a party of up to four characters, and take them to explore dungeons and the open world. Honkai Star Rail takes existing characters and their respective models from Honkai Impact 3rd, which means fans of the series have extra incentive to continue their journeys in Star Rail. Who cares about gameplay differences when you can still play with your waifus, right?

7. Redfall

Release Date: May 2, 2023

Developed By: Arkane Studios

Published By: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X

Redfall is seen by many as a potential successor to Left 4 Dead, and that expectation may be dragging the game down from reaching its potential. After all, Arkane Studios has tried (ineffectively) to distance its game away from this comparison, highlighting that the game has vampires instead of zombies, and that the game can be played entirely solo if the player doesn’t want to go on with a party. Indeed, fans should treat Redfall to be a game more closely related to previous Arkane titles like Dishonored and Deathloop.

But still, regardless of impressions, if the game is as fun as Redfall advertises it to be, then there shouldn’t be any problem with the game being played by fans either as a single-player game or as a multiplayer game. It is still very disappointing, however, that Arkane has been trying to make games with online elements nowadays, instead of focusing on what they’re best at: single-player, narrative-focused immersive sims that have no business being in the online space. Regardless, we’re sure that many will try out Redfall and see for themselves if the game is any good for them.

6. Dead Island 2

Release Date: April 21, 2023

Developed By: Dambuster Studios

Published By: Deep Silver

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

The long-awaited Dead Island 2 is finally here. Early previews and impressions reveal that it’s exactly the mindless fun action game that many zombie shooters who just want to have a chill time would want. Are zombie shooter games like Left 4 Dead and Back 4 Blood stress you out because they are too frenetic? Are games like Days Gone and The Last of Us too grim and dark for you? Dead Island 2 offers a much more stress-free, less serious, action-packed experience that makes you feel more like a Zombieland action star than a helpless victim of the zombie apocalypse.

Set about 10 years after the events of Dead Island and Dead Island: Riptide, Dead Island 2 differentiates itself from its predecessors by taking place in the city of Los Angeles, which has been quarantined due to the zombie outbreak. Featuring new gameplay elements and fighting mechanics compared to its predecessors, familiar systems like the Rage System and the crafting systems return to the game. Will you be able to live a life of luxury in Los Angles once you’ve taken care of the zombie hordes?

5. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Release Date: April 28, 2023

Developed By: Respawn Entertainment

Published By: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

Revealed surprisingly close to its release date, we only found out that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is actually coming out this month only recently. Regardless, we know that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be a swell game just like its predecessor, mixing lightsaber and force combat with Soulslike mechanics. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor continues the story of Cal Kestis as he continues his fugitive life, avoiding contact with the Galactic Empire and other new villainous enemies introduced in this game.

Returning from the previous game is stance-based combat, with new stances added to the game for additional variety in the ways the player can engage in combat. The players are also given the new force stasis ability which allows them to freeze enemies and projectiles in time, giving them a window of opportunity for attack, escape, and maneuverability.

4. Street Fighter 6

Release Date: June 2, 2023

Developed By: Capcom

Published By: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X

One of the most decorated fighting games and one of the pillars of FGC esports will be getting its next iteration this Spring. Both new and old fighters will be joining the Street Fighter 6 roster, which features new graphics, a brand-new engine, new cross-play features, and a brand-new rollback net code that will maintain the competitive integrity and fun experience of online matches.

Street Fighter 6 introduces a lot of new fun features and mechanics that reinvigorates the franchise, which includes a story mode that has the players creating a custom fighter that would learn new moves from Street Fighter characters that would mentor them as they train around the world.

3. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Release Date: May 12, 2023

Developed By: Nintendo

Published By: Nintendo



The Breath of the Wild sequel finally got a name and it’s called Tears of the Kingdom. The long-awaited sequel is coming out in mid-2023 and is a Nintendo Switch exclusive game as expected, but it doesn’t mean it’s too early for us to include it here. Undoubtedly, the latest Legend of Zelda game will be the most highly anticipated exclusive game for the Nintendo Switch for the foreseeable future. Tears of the Kingdom is hotly anticipated mostly because Breath of the Wild was a revolutionary game that inspired many other games, even including the best-selling Elden Ring. Tears of the Kingdom is a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, following its story after Zelda and Link defeated Calamity Ganon. Breath of the Wild already featured a vast and wide open world for players to explore, and Tears of the Kingdom appears to add more verticality to that, featuring sky cities and flying vehicles and platforms. An even bigger Breath of the Wild with new features AND Zelda being more present all across the game? Count me in.

2. Diablo IV

Release Date: June 6, 2023

Developed By: Blizzard Entertainment

Published By: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Rally the forces of men as you try to drive back both Inarius and Lilith from their invasion of Sanctuary in Diablo IV. With five different available ad highly customizable classes at launch, players will have a huge amount of replayability in this game, a game that has turned from a looter action RPG into a full-blown MMORPG, for better or for worse.

Most of Diablo IV’s mechanics remain the same, with players taking control of a single hero either solo or with a party, but now there are MMO elements that are infused into the game, including shared world events as well as large-scale boss raids that many players from the same world instance could partake in. Of course, the story of Sanctuary, the fate of humanity, as well as man’s struggles with sin and divinity remains the core focus of Diablo IV’s story and gameplay, but now we get to experience it with a throng of other folks who play alongside us.

And a quick plug, if you’re looking for early build guides for your character in Diablo IV in preparation for the game’s launch, check out our early build guides for the Barbarian, Rogue, Sorcerer, Druid, and Necromancer.

1. Final Fantasy XVI

Release Date: June 22, 2023

Developed By: SQUARE ENIX

Published By: SQUARE ENIX

Final Fantasy 16 still doesn’t have a release date, but the latest news coming from Yoshi-P indicates that an official release date might be revealed very soon, especially since he also said that the game is now in its final stages of development. Nevertheless, fans are eagerly awaiting the next entry to the long-running saga by Square Enix. We are expecting more details to come out soon this Spring, as promised by game director Naoki Yoshida. Details about the game are still sparse, but here’s what we know: the game is set in the fictional world of Valisthea, a continent with six factions that are on the verge of conflict due to the spreading disease called the Blight.

Compiling just the top 10 of the entire quarter is a bit restrictive, so we’re also writing the top 10 for each month. We have our Top 10 List of New Games of April 2023, as well as the New Games of May 2023, for your entertainment.