Everyone should know that June 2023 will be a very big month for gaming. However, May 2023 isn’t the calm before the storm. Rather, this month is a forerunner, giving us some of the biggest hitters of this year, only to pale in comparison not in terms of quality but in terms of quantity to the following month. There are some great games coming out before the end of this quarter, but here are the top 10 new games coming out this May 2023 that you should keep tabs on.

Top 10 New Games of May 2023

10. Miasma Chronicles

Release Date: May 23, 2023

Developed By: The Bearded Ladies

Published By: 505 Games

Platform: PS5, Xbox Series X, PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store

In Miasma Chronicles, players take on the role of Elvis, a young man abandoned by his mother in the wastelands of the post-apocalyptic United States of America, with only his robot “brother” Diggs with him as a companion. Together they must unravel the mystery of the Miasma, a mysterious entity that threatens the last vestiges of humanity and turns all who come in contact with it into barbaric corruptions of their former selves.

Miasma Chronicles plays similarly to The Bearded Ladies’ earlier title, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, where players embark on an adventure where a turn-based tactical strategy game meets free-roaming exploration. As players explore the lands of post-apocalyptic America, getting into range or in contact with hostile units will transition the game to a turn-based strategy game where wits and preparation are keys to success.

9. System Shock

Release Date: May 30

Developed By: Nightdive Studios

Published By: Prime Matter

Platform: PC through Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG

System Shock is expected to retell the story of the original 1994 System Shock closely, as the game is developed by a team that holds the original game dearly. While the original was developed by Looking Glass Studios, which closed in 2000, none of the persons who worked on this game at Nightdive Studios had any involvement in the development of the original game from 1994, although they were responsible for the enhanced 2015 remaster and in other major projects like Fallout: New Vegas.

The original System Shock is being remade to fit modern standards. The original game was hailed as one of the most innovative games of all time, responsible for breaking the glass ceiling of the video game industry upon its release. Apart from the obvious graphical upgrades, the reboot will also add features and mechanics that are now much more commonplace in immersive sim video games, like improved stealth mechanics, melee, and ranged combat, among other things. The game will also have more RPG elements in it, along with conversation responses affecting the game in some way. Bells and whistles like better UI and weapon-switching and item consumption shortcuts have also been added to the game.

8. Warhammer 40K Boltgun

Release Date: May 23, 2023

Developed By: Auroch Digital

Published By: Focus Entertainment

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC through Steam

It’s like you’re back in the ’90s playing your favorite first-person shooters like Duke Nukem, Doom, and Quake, except it’s set in the Warhammer 40K Universe, you’re a battle-hardened Space Marinee, and instead of the ’90s, you’re playing the game on modern consoles with all the bells and whistles that’s usual for games of this time. Got a clear picture in your head already? That’s pretty much Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun.

Expect an explosion of sprites, pixels and blood as you slice, smash, and shoot your way across levels, killing heretics in the name of the glorious Emperor.

7. Amnesia The Bunker

Release Date: May 23, 2023

Developed By: Frictional Games

Published By: Frictional Games

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store

The latest in the Amnesia franchise is also its most open in terms of gameplay – allowing the most freedom players have ever gotten out of an Amnesia game. But that doesn’t mean players can easily live through the horrors that await them in this game. The semi-open-world nature of Amnesia The Bunker actually adds more tension to the game, making players second guess every decision, and every turn they make in the dark, dimly-lit places they’ll explore in this horror game. Emergent and sandbox gameplay elements will make the horror doubly unpredictable, making even second playthroughs just as horrific and difficult to beat.

6. The Outlast Trials

Release Date: May 18, 2023

Developed By: Red Barrels

Published By: Red Barrels

Platform: PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store

The Outlast Trials is a first-person survival horror game that happens in the Outlast Universe. Just like in the series’ two previous games, players cannot outright fight back against the game’s many dangers. However, this does not mean that the players are completely defenseless. In the previous games, players could only run and hide from those who want to kill them. In Outlast Trials, however, players have tools they can use to delay their enemies. Take note, however, that you will not be able to fully take them down. These tools will only delay the enemies, so the player must still run and hide.

Introducing multiplayer for the first time in the series, up to four players can help each other in each of the game’s trials, all in pursuit of a common goal. Although players can still dive into the trials alone, having one or more people with you helps. Some maps have areas that need two people to access, and this opens the way for shortcuts and secrets. Not only that but when your HP goes to 0, your teammates can help you get back up.

5. Darkest Dungeon 2

Release Date: May 8, 2023

Developed By: Red Hook Studios

Published By: Red Hook Studios

Platform: PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store

Lead your accursed and afflicted crew of misfits again in this masochistically difficult rogue-lite game that forces you to go through Eldritch horrors, horrors that leave permanent marks, both physically and mentally, to your band of unfortunate lackeys. With new ways to explore and fight, Darkest Dungeon 2 is a follow-up to one of the most insane but also satisfying turn-based RPG roguelite games to have ever been made.

4. The Lord of the Rings Gollum

Release Date: May 25, 2023

Developed By: Daedalic Entertainment

Published By: Nacon, Daedalic Entertainment

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store

For an important character in the entirety of The Lord of the Rings Saga, not enough games focus on the one individual who has held the One Ring the longest – Gollum. This game aims to resolve that, plus bridging many gaps by exploring Gollum’s past and history, retracing his steps right before the Trilogy’s setting.

Unfortunately, The Lord of the Rings Gollum have often been criticized to be a game late to this generation based on its preview builds before, and it looks like its many reboot/reset and delays in developments won’t help address core issues found within the game.

A Nintendo Switch port will be coming later on.

3. Age of Wonders 4

Release Date: May 2, 2023

Developed By: Triumph Studios

Published By: Paradox Interactive

Platform: PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store

Age of Wonders 4 blends together two massive genres in both 4X turn-based empire-building strategy and turn-based tactical strategy game. Players take control of a faction, starting off with a fortress that they can build up. The fortress is your base and bastion, generating resources for you and training units for your army. Age of Wonders 4 provides players with a lot of customization. With the use of societal traits, arcane powers, and customizable body parts, players can craft the units that they will be using in their war of expansion.

Combat starts whenever two armies meet in the overworld. At this point, the game turns into a turn-based tactical strategy game where two players’ armies clash. Units are composed of several individuals located on a tile, with the individuals roughly representing the unit’s remaining health. Battles comprise taking turns commanding units to move, attack, or use abilities. Battles range from small skirmishes to large-scale fortress sieges, giving players epic battles where their units and heroes can showcase their bravery and valor.

2. Redfall

Release Date: May 2, 2023

Developed By: Arkane Studios, Arkane Austin

Published By: Bethesda Softworks

Platform: Xbox Series X, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store

Redfall is an open-world first-person shooter. Like most open-world games, the player is free to do what they like. They can choose to do the main quests, or help out people in the side-quests. Whichever they choose to do, they will have to roam the open map, designed by the map makers of Prey and Dishonored. Throughout their explorations, players will encounter various enemies, ranging from basic vampires to stronger ones with psychic powers.

Redfall happens in the island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, where science experimentation happens in the background. These experiments go wrong, giving birth to a legion of vampires that have blocked out the sun and cut-off the town from the rest of the world. You play as one of the citizens who are stuck in the town. Together with other survivors, you must fight back against the vampires, and take the Redfall back from them.

This game releases Day One on Game Pass.

1. The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Release Date: May 12, 2023

Developed By: Nintendo

Published By: Nintendo

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Definitely one of the, if not the definite, biggest games coming out this year. The Legend of Zelda: Tear of the Kingdom is an open-world action role-playing game. From what we’ve seen so far in the trailer, it has almost the same gameplay as Breath of the Wild, although we can expect some changes and improvements. We already saw one such change in the trailer. In it, we see Link, the player character, riding on a large, gliding, flat bird. In the previous game, flight was limited to gliding with the glider, or using your powers to launch yourself. It would seem that they are adding even more means of flight in this game. It would seem that for this game, there will be more emphasis on staying in the air, as there are a lot of floating islands to explore.

And that has been our picks for the top 10 new and upcoming games this month of May 2023. Check out also our list for April 2023. On top of our picks above, we have some honorable mentions: The PS4 and Xbox One versions of Hogwarts Legacy are coming out on May 5; Dokapon Kingdom Connect on May 9, the weird Humanity puzzle game on May 12, Lego 2K Drive on May 19, console versions of Cassette Beasts and Kizuna Ai: Feel the Beat on May 25, and the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Company of Heroes 3 are coming on May 30.

