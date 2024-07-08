A new Universes Beyond set was released late last week, and now the card prices are just starting to stabilize. While the set is heavily criticized for its non-draftable booster boxes, there are still chase cards to look out for when you're opening packs to sell on the secondary market. These are the most expensive Universes Beyond: Assassin's Creed MTG cards on the secondary market.

Committing crimes was the theme of the Standard set before this, Outlaws of Thunder Junction. But in this set, it's all about assassins. A subtheme of this set is historic cards, which sees the addition of a lot of new vehicles. There are also amazing new artifacts and legendary creatures. However, these ten cards stand out for being so valuable that they end up being the set's most expensive.

Top 10 Most Expensive Universes Beyond: Assassin's Creed MtG Cards (As of July 8, 2024)

Assassin's Creed MtG cards are legal in Commander and Modern, completely skipping the Standard set cycle. This puts a lot of limitations on the usability of these cards, making many of them easily ignorable for players. Meanwhile, majority of the cards won't find a home in meta decks. However, many of them offer a degree of collectability. These following cards check both boxes.

Hence, the majority of the cards in our list of the top 10 most expensive Universes Beyond: Assassin's Creed MtG cards are of the collector's variety. Of course, you'd find the most monetary value out of the serialized cards, but those won't be included in this list because of their volatility. For the rest of the cards in the set, here are the most expensive.

(All Prices are based on TCG Player prices)

10. Ezio Auditore da Firenze (Showcase) – $27.42

Ezio Auditor da Firenze is one of the most lethal cards in the set. It has an instant kill mechanic and makes your assassin cards cheaper to play. It's a great candidate as Commander for an Assassins-matters EDH deck thanks to its WUBRG color identity and its ability to cheapen Assassin spells. However, it also limits its inclusion in other decks because of its color identity.

Still a great card to collect, especially for anyone who's thinking of building an Assassin's Creed-themed EDH deck, as Ezio will allow players to include any assassin they wish in their decks. It also features really nice-looking art that looks clean and snazzy, which lets it earn its place as one of the most expensive Assassin's Creed MtG cards.

9. Edward Kenway (Foil Etched) – $29.14

Another Commander candidate for EDH in this set is Edward Kenway. Not only is he an Assassin, but he is also a Pirate. His mechanic clearly shows more of his Pirate side though because of his affinity towards Treasures. Playing a treasure-matters deck that has a subtheme of Assassins, Pirates, and Vehicles will give this card maximum utility.

Players were also able to spot early an Infinite turns combo with Edward Kenway. With it in play and any combination of four Assassins, Pirates, and Vehicles, and a Time Sieve, players can activate this combo. Edward Kenway will produce five Treasure tokens at that player's end step, provided that he and the others are tapped, which can then be fed to Time Sieve for an extra turn.

A subtheme for decks running Edward Kenway as Commander can also be theft and vehicles. Edward Kenway can steal cards into exile whenever a Vehicle hits an opponent in the face. Even if Edward Kenway leaves the battlefield, players can play those cards as long as they remain in exile.

If you do spot Edward Kenway on the battlefield, make sure that you don't let Edward Kenway live to see the end phase. Otherwise, it might be the end for you as well.

8. Eivor, Wolf-Kissed (Showcase – Textured Foil) – $31.23

Eivor, Wolf-Kissed is a heavy-hitting creature that has both haste and trample. At this point in the game's life, there are a lot of Sagas in Red, Green, and White that make Eivor's ability worthwhile to proc. It's only limited by the RNG that comes with it, but it also hitting lands is an added bonus, allowing players to ramp if they couldn't hit a Saga.

Eivor, Wolf-Kissed is definitely a kill-on-sight card as its high power means the player can dig deep into their libraries. Its haste makes it easy to catch enemies off guard. Match it with cantrips in green, red, and white and players can dig even deeper into their libraries.

With good deck construction, it's hard to whiff on an Eivor trigger. This could only happen if your deck don't have a lot of Lands and Sagas, which means you didn't build around Eivor at all. At its worst, it's still a 6 mana costed card with 7/6, Trample and Haste, so it's still a strong card without its ability.

7. Sword of Feast and Famine (Borderless) – $34.90

Swords are always relevant cards in any meta. Although they are not ubiquitous, they are always strong in the right deck. Sword of Feast and Famine, of course, is no exception to this. Swords are always exciting to pull from packs as well thanks to their versatility.

One of the OGs of the Mirran Swords cycle, the Sword of Feast and Famine is as reliable as it has always been all these years. It's consistently ranked as one of the best Swords in the cycle, if not the outright best. The value that players can get from it on top of the card advantage it gains over the opponent that gets hit in the face with it is just *chef's kiss.*

This is also the only reprinted card in this set that makes it to our list of the most expensive Assassin's Creed MtG cards, so that once again demonstrates just how much value this card holds.

6. Edward Kenway (Showcase) – $40.03

Edward Kenway makes his second appearance on this list. The Showcase version of cards in this set are found in both Collector Booster packs as well as the new Beyond Booster packs but are found more commonly in the Beyond Booster packs. In total, there are 28 cards with the Showcase Borderless “Memory Corridor” treatment, some of which appear later on this list as well.

5. Kassandra, Eagle Bearer (Showcase – Textured Foil) – $40.61

Kassandra, Eagle Bearer rewards players that like legendary Equipment, like Isshin and Boros equipment decks. Kassandra's ability to fetch The Spear of Leonidas from anywhere, including your hand, gives double value when you cast Kassandra. However, the fact that you need another card to make this work, and not have the flexibility to fetch for any Legendary equipment, limits this ability.

There's also the fact that you still need to equip The Spear of Leonidas, instead of it simply attaching to Kassandra, when fetched. The card also takes up precious space in your deck, which could have gone to any other card with more value. Had The Spear of Leonidas been a token, this would have been better.

The upside is, if you really want to include Kassandra and The Spear of Leonidas in your Modern deck, then you only need three or four copies of Kassandra, and just one of The Spear. But why would you? And in Commander decks, there are just far more better options than these two cards, especially in the already competitive spaces of Isshin and Boros equipment decks.

This one only has value because of its collectability, but otherwise it's nothing more than jank.

4. Ezio Auditore da Firenze (Borderless) – $47.45

Ezio makes his second, but not last, appearance on this list. This borderless art treatment for Ezio is part of a six-card series with the Borderless “Scene” treatment. When placed together, the six cards complete a panoramic artwork featuring Ezio looking over the ancient city of Rome. The other five cards are the reprinted enemy-colored Horizon lands that were first printed in Modern Horizons.

This is the first time that the Scene cards treatment returned to Magic the Gathering, with the first time being in The Lord of the Rings Universes Beyond set. Unlike in The Lord of the Rings set, this set only has one set of Scene cards. Each Beyond Booster pack has one slot out of seven reserved for either non-foil lands or Scenery cards.

3. Altair Ibn-La'Ahad (Showcase – Textured Foil) – $75.71

As seen from Game Knights, another card that makes for a great Commander in EDH is Altair Ibn-La'Ahad. For the cheap cost of three mana, Altair can make players pay twofold for killing their Assassins. In fact, Altair is more powerful the more assassins there are in that player's graveyard. It's even in Altair's best interest of the player puts those assassins in their graveyard themselves.

Having first strike makes it easy for Altair Ibn-La'Ahad to survive combat, with so many ways to have him kill a blocking creature first before it deals damage to it. The card also scales to the late game, when there are more cards in the graveyard to target and more cards in exile with memory counters.

When you see Altair on the battlefield, you better crack a Tormod's Crypt, play a Bojuka Bog, summon a Remorseful Cleric, or play a Silent Gravestone. You're not letting Altair attack and have one of his ancestors fight with him. You just don't.

2. Ezio Auditore da Firenze (Showcase – Textured Foil) – $80.64

Here's the third time Ezio Auditore da Firenze made it to our list. This time, it's because of the Texture Foil treatment. This set only has five cards with the Textured Foil treatment, making them the most sought-after cards after the Serialized cards in the set.

All five made it to this list, and we've already talked about four of them, so here's the last and most expensive card of the set just behind the Serialized cards:

1. Edward Kenway (Showcase – Textured Foil) – $110.44

Edward Kenway takes the top spot of our list of the most expensive Universes Beyond Assassin's Creed MtG cards. With the price of this card being the only one over a hundred dollars, it's also the only card in the set that remotely pays for a Beyond Booster Box, with the price of the Beyond Booster Boxes in markets now reaching $150 each box.

So, if you're looking for these cards to add to your collection, you're always better off skipping the Gacha and purchasing the cards one by one. But if you're opening boxes for any other reason, for god knows why, as you can't draft with this set, then you better wish you see multiple cards from this list from the box you open.

And those are the ten most expensive Universes Beyond: Assassin's Creed MTG cards in the secondary market right now. Will you find homes for these cards on your decks? Or will these cards be forgotten in binders or inside toploaders for collectors? Time will tell just how much longevity these cards have, but we're definitely interested in homebrews made specifically for these cards.