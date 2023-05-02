A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Pokemon has been around for over 26 years now and we are now stuffed with 1,008 kinds of Pokemon – Whether it is a single variant or has a regional variant, it’s there. We have seen the most peculiar ones, the most famous ones, and the strongest ones, but for this article, let’s tackle the top 10 weakest max evolution Pokemon (at least based on their stats) in the Pokemon video game franchise. In this list, we share with you probably the most useless Pokemon from the whole lot.

Weakest Pokemon, Ranked

As much as you think that this list would include Magikarp, it actually doesn’t (shockingly)! Most of the Pokemon that made the list are mostly coming from the bug-type side of things and we’ll let you in on why this is so.

10. Wobbuffet

Base Stat Total: 405

Wobbuffet may have one of the lowest base stats but mindful Trainers know that there is more to Wobbuffet than meets the eye as this Pokemon is one of the best Singles Pokemon in the game. Wobbuffet excels in the art of counterattacking which means that the opponent will likely go first. It has mastery of the Counter and Mirror Coat which are actually this Pokemon’s attacking options. It certainly is not the most useless Pokemon in the video game franchise but it actually made this list so we digress. Surprisingly, Wobbuffet has a ridiculously high HP stat at 190 points meaning it can survive even the deadliest of hits and can dish it back two folds.

If you are not familiar with Wobbuffet’s game sensibilities, just bring this Pokemon out in the field, utilize Shadow Tag (which prevents non-Ghost Pokemon to switch out), use Counter or Mirror Coat, and wait for the inevitable KO that will rain like cats and dogs in your match.

As much as it pains us to include one of the best Singles Match stars, Wobbuffet still counts in the list for its lack of Base Stat Total only at 405.

9. Spidops

Base Stat Total: 404

Just falling by a point short against Wobbuffet as part of the Top 10 Weakest Pokemon (based on stats), Spidops takes the number 9 spot. As part of the latest generation‘s Pokedex, Spidops is one of the first (of a lot) bug types that are part of this unflattering list. Unfortunately, Spidops is very difficult to utilize in matches and battles given its typing situation. The only thing that Spidops has going is its hidden Ability of Stakeout which makes it switch out of a match when damage is dealt to it. Of course, this can easily be countered, and Pokemon like Mabosstiff can get access to it and will be such a better addition to your team.

8. Delcatty

Base Stat Total: 400

The Meowth/Persian-like version of Johto shares a spot in this list and there are good reasons behind it. Prior to generation 7, this Pokemon did not have a single stat over 70 and that says a lot about its battling capabilities. Delcatty feels like a Pokemon meant only for aesthetics than battling and that is a sure fact making it one of the most useless Pokemon ever. While it has its Speed stat of 90, it doesn’t really make much of a hit since its Attack stat is relatively low. The abilities of Normalize and Wonder Skin are pretty decent but these are just not enough to make this Pokemon rally in battles. Let’s just have it where it actually excels and that is being cute and cuddly (sorry Delcatty fans).

7. Butterfree

Base Stat Total: 395

Ah, Butterfree. Most of us probably raised this back when we played Pokemon Red, Pokemon Blue, Pokemon Yellow, and all the Kanto remakes because of Ash Ketchum and his iconic scarf-wearing Butterfree. But despite the nostalgia, being part of this list means that this Pokemon is actually not that good in battles. There are only a few instances in that Buterfree is actually useful in battle, and that is putting Pokemon in Special Conditions like paralyzed, poisoned, and most especially asleep. Having a Butterfree helps you in the early stages of the game secure a more powerful team as it can put them to sleep. The only catch is, there is a slight chance that you will miss and eventually will need to start the whole catching process again.

6. Beautifly

Base Stat Total: 395

With bug-type Pokemon in almost every (if not all) Pokemon game is that they are easy to catch, easy to evolve, and easy to really just set aside. Most of the region-exclusive bug Pokemon are pretty easy to dispatch as you progress further into the game. And why is that so? It’s simple. Because their stats are really low. Beautifly, the third generation “bug-type exclusive” shares a similar fate to its original version, Butterfree. Having only 395 base stat total, there isn’t much use to this Pokemon. The only good thing that comes out of Beautifly is its Swarm Ability. While it does have Quiver Dance it does not have a strong move that can decide the match quickly.

5. Beedrill

Base Stat Total: 395

Despite its mean look and teenage-angsty attitude, Beedrill is actually pretty weak without its Mega Stone (But let’s admit, it still is even after Mega Evolving). This is the case because even after Mega Evolving Beedrill, it does raise its base stats from 395 to 495 – almost doubling its Speed but decreasing its very average Special Attack to up its Attack from 90 to 150. Sure, it can survive a few hits here and there if you’re not up against Pokemon that are your type weakness but it’s not necessarily worth taking a spot on your team of 6 which is already very limiting.

4. Ledian

Base Stat Total: 390

Alas, the fourth Pokemon on the list of Top 10 Weakest Pokemon that can either be useless in battles is Ledian. With just a base stat of 390, it has pretty decent Special Def. and Speed but that’s just about it. Ledyba’s evolved form is both a bug and flying type which is very susceptible to a lot of weaknesses, not to mention its horrible Attack stat.

One good thing that Ledian can be useful for is as a Support Pokemon in Doubles Battles since it can learn a lot of status and support moves but it would take a lot of skill and experience to make this combination work.

3. Dustox

Base Stat Total: 385

Dustox was meant to be a counterpart of Beautifly (as much as Beedrill is Butterfree’s) and that’s about it. This Moth Pokemon has it way worse since it has fewer stat points than Beautifly. The IV stats of this Pokemon is surprisingly atrocious – It has low attack stats as it is actually trying to be more defensive but still actually fails at that also. This Pokemon is not what you would like your Mom to meet and we actually mean that. This bug Pokemon may be a thing of their nightmares and we wouldn’t want them to stop us from playing Pokemon, right?

2. Kricketune

Base Stat Total: 384

Kricketune is another bug Pokemon (that has probably scared your wits out when you played Pokemon Legends: Arceus and found its Alpha variant roaming around the map) that has a pretty low Base Stat total. Funnily enough, Kricketune actually has pretty high Attack and HP stats but is incredibly slow and pretty fragile in battles.

Its typing is a pure bug type which is actually a double-edged thing. It may have fewer weaknesses against other Pokemon but lacking in dual-typing will also mean it has fewer options in terms of attacking. It may have access to the Technician Ability which increases the strength of moves that have 60 base power or less by 50% but that’s all, no other tricks in the bag.

1. Shedinja

Base Stat Total: 236

Shedinja has the lowest base stat total (and is another bug-type Pokemon) that takes the top spot in our Top 10 Weakest Pokemon list. This Pokemon is a pure gimmick Pokemon like Wobbuffet. Shedinja has this unique condition that it has only 1 HP but cannot take any damage from status effects, entry hazards, or weather effects. With its unique Bug and Ghost type, Shedinja is particularly weak against Flying, Ghost, Rock, Fire, and Dark moves but with its Ability Wonder Guard, Shedinja cannot be hit by any move unless it is super effective.

Shedinja may be the weakest in terms of stats but this Pokemon has more than what the other bug-type Pokemon on this list has to offer.

So far, up until Generation 9 with the addition of the Paldea Pokedex, these are your Top 10 Weakest Pokemon (based on stats) that are somewhat either usable or useless in Pokemon Battles. Make sure you check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming for more Pokemon-related content like the top strongest Pokemon, top useless Pokemon (in battle), or top supports in battles.

Best of luck, Trainers!