Take a stroll down memory lane to the peculiar days of January 2021 when Disney+ was preparing to usher in a groundbreaking era of Marvel television. Their ambitious plan aimed to craft TV series as essential as the cinematic blockbusters, and it all began with WandaVision, a show that ingeniously blended sitcom charm with cosmic mysteries. Fast forward to the present, and Marvel's Disney+ journey has seen both triumphs and questions regarding superhero fatigue. While the number of shows may decrease, fans still have a treasure trove of content ready for revisiting. Here, we rank the top 6 MCU Disney+ series.

6. ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'

Bringing She-Hulk to live-action is no small feat, considering her unique character. Unlike her male counterpart, She-Hulk is known for her whimsical, fourth-wall-breaking nature and charming personality, which stands in stark contrast to her hulking green alter-ego. The MCU embraced the challenge and introduced “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” a refreshingly meta take on the superhero genre.

Tatiana Maslany takes the lead, adding a delightful touch to the show, reminiscent of a rom-com leading lady rather than a traditional hero. This unique approach aligns with the show's tone and sets it apart from the typical superhero narrative. While some visual effects may not meet the highest standards, and certain creative choices may miss the mark, the pros far outweigh the cons, making it worthy of revisiting.

5. ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

Critics may have a field day criticizing “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” for its narrative choppiness and deviation from the MCU standard. However, in retrospect, it's a journey we'll appreciate as we witness Sam Wilson's transformation into Captain America. The series delves into important themes such as PTSD and the treatment of veterans, providing a poignant narrative.

The chemistry between Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan is undeniable, capturing the same dynamic that made them scene-stealers in the movies. Yet, the show grapples with an identity crisis, featuring underdeveloped villains and an anticlimactic ending that does a disservice to Sam's Captain America debut. Despite its flaws, the series serves as a direct precursor to the upcoming “Captain America: New World Order,” ensuring fans will revisit it, even if out of obligation rather than a strong desire.

4. ‘Moon Knight'

In 2022, Oscar Isaac stars as the titular character in “Moon Knight.” The series follows Marc Spector, a man with dissociative identity disorder hosting three personalities. As the host of Khonshu, the Egyptian moon god, his ancient battle resurfaces in the 21st century when a cult seeks to release the imprisoned goddess of death for judgment upon humanity.

“Moon Knight” boasts impressive action sequences and a dedicated performance from the reliable Oscar Isaac. However, the show, while engaging initially, leaves a surprisingly forgettable impression. Once you've experienced it, there's little incentive to revisit the character's story.

3. ‘What If…?'

“What If…?” presents a unique challenge in the ranking, as it introduces the notion of hypothetical scenarios within the Marvel multiverse. It's a series designed to explore intriguing and creative alternatives, allowing fans to ponder fantastic “what if” questions.

The series has its fair share of enthusiasts and critics, with some perceiving it as subdued or not fully realizing its potential. However, its primary objective is to captivate audiences with cool hypotheticals. Moments like “Infinity Killmonger” underscore the series' imaginative nature, making it a valuable addition to the Marvel Disney+ collection.

2. ‘Loki'

Imagine a scenario where Marvel released one episode of “Loki” per week, perpetually. It's safe to assume that hardly anyone would complain. The solo venture for the fan-favorite antihero turned out to be the cinematic and high-stakes adventure fans desired from MCU television.

The creative collaboration of Michael Waldron and Kate Herron gave birth to a wonderfully weird, retro-futuristic mystery. “Loki” leaves a lasting legacy through its bold decision to depict the explosion of the MCU's multiverse in the season finale. The consequences of this event will reverberate throughout the MCU for years to come.

1. ‘WandaVision'

In the realm of surprises, “WandaVision” takes the crown. Initially, it may have been challenging to contain our disappointment when Marvel announced a standalone series for two Avengers known for standing in the background and shooting beams out of their hands or foreheads. However, “WandaVision” defied all expectations, offering a home run that was anything but conventional.

Marvel embraced the unconventional by venturing into a sitcom format that masked the darkest and most authentic story the MCU had seen. The series provided comfort during challenging times and offered a laugh-tracked adventure that solidified our enduring love for Wanda and Vision.

These top 6 MCU Disney+ series reflect the diversity and creativity within the Marvel universe as it extends into the realm of television. Whether it's the innovative storytelling of “WandaVision” or the multiverse-expanding impact of “Loki,” these shows have left an indelible mark on the Marvel cinematic universe and continue to provide fans with captivating narratives and characters.