Marvel Snap, the superhero deck-building game, has been around for a few years. Throughout that period, the game introduced several new heroes and players developed different metas. We've seen decks annihilate adversaries with heroes like Captain America and Nightcrawler as staple cards in the deck, as well as staple villain cards including Galactus and Loki.
But no matter how powerful one card can be, there will always be a new meta every season. Players always manage to find new ways to stop top decks in their tracks, thus creating entirely new metas. Hence, you have to keep yourself updated on what decks are at the top of the meta each season.
With all that being said, let's look at some of the best decks to run in Marvel Snap for April 2024 in no particular order.
Breaking Down Some of the Top Marvel Snap Decks for April 2024
These are the best decks to run in the current season during this month of April 2024.
Big Boy Black Panther Deck
Why, yes, Black Panther can get to 689,730 power in Marvel Snap https://t.co/Y2UiBrsz0o pic.twitter.com/Nx330tYVRv
— Polygon (@Polygon) December 2, 2022
While Black Panther has a reputation for being light and quick on his feet in the movies and comics, his abilities in Marvel Snap are far from his nature. Whenever Black Panther comes into play, he simply doubles his power. In layman's terms, he becomes a big boy, which is a characteristic you'd expect from heroes like Hulk.
For this particular Marvel Snap season, players may want to match Black Panther with Arnim Zola or Odin. Arnim Zola may be a wild card but could come in handy if he destroys the Wakanda warrior. As Arnim Zola destroys Black Panther, he creates new copies of him in different locations. It's a useful ability to utilize especially if you're losing in one particular location.
Then there's Odin, who reactivates the On Reveal abilities of each card in the location he entered. Playing Odin where Black Panther is placed will double the Wakanda warrior's already buffed-out power.
Here's the full deck list:
- Iceman
- Yondu
- Medusa
- Scorpion
- Ironheart
- Magick
- Wong
- Drax
- White Tiger
- Black Panther
- Arnim Zola
- Odin
Pixie Hope Combo Deck
Pixie and Hope Summers are some of the cards that recently dropped as part of Marvel Snap's Series 5 set. Having these two ladies in your deck will undoubtedly help players maximize their decks' potential.
Hope Summers is a perfect energy ramp card as she provides one extra energy for every card a player plays in her location. That means, playing more expensive cards should be less of a challenge as the match progresses. Then there's Pixie whose On Reveal ability is swapping the costs of all cards in the deck.
Now how exactly does this combo work? Players would want to have a balance between cheap and expensive costing cards. Pixie enables players to play expensive cards for lower costs thanks to her shuffling ability. Hope Summers, on the other hand, assists players in easily playing high-cost cards if Pixie doesn't come into play.
Here's a full list of the deck:
- Sunspot
- Wasp
- Nightcrawler
- Pixie
- Armor
- Mobius M Mobius
- Hope Summers
- Arnim Zola
- She-Hulk
- Magneto
- Giganto
- The Infinaut
Hela Glaive Combo Deck
Hela is one of Marvel Snap's meta cards for this April. Her On Reveal ability allows her to resurrect all the cards a player discarded to random locations. Now, there are several ways to maximize Hela's abilities. Having multiple cards that allow players to discard a handful of cards will be the key to this combo.
One notable card that heavily synergizes with Hela is Corvus Glaive. His On Reveal ability makes players discard a couple of cards in exchange for an additional maximum energy. He's the most valuable combo piece in the deck knowing that players will get more energy and will ultimately resurrect the discarded cards.
Another card players may want to have on their Hela deck is Lady Sif. Her On Reveal ability makes players discard the highest-costing card in their hand. It's not as valuable as Corvus Glaive's ability, however, securing a high-cost card in your pool of cards to be resurrected has an assuring ring to it.
Here's a full list of the deck:
- Sunspot
- Black Knight
- Blade
- Corvus Glaive
- Lady Sif
- Sandman
- Hela
- She-Hulk
- Magneto
- Giganto
- The Infinaut
- Death
High Evolutionary Deck
There are a few cards in Marvel Snap wherein they have no abilities. However, adding High Evolutionary to the mix could change the lives of those cards forever.
As of the moment, there are seven cards with no abilities. These cards include Abomination, Cyclops, Hulk, Misty Knight, Shocker, The Thing, and Wasp. Having all these cards alongside High Evolutionary is the ideal situation, but players will still need to have some utility in their deck.
Here's a full list of the deck:
- Sunspot
- Misty Knight
- Scorpion
- Zabu
- Cyclops
- Shang-Chi
- High Evolutionary
- Enchantress
- The Thing
- Spider-Woman
- Abomination
- Hulk
Darkhawk Deck
Darkhawk doesn't seem like much on paper considering that his power relies on the number of cards in the opponent's hand. Fortunately, several cards force adversaries to have a bigger hand. One good card to have in your deck is Rockslide, which gives opponents a couple of rock cards. Korg is another card with similar abilities but instead gives out one rock card.
With all those cards in play, players will need a couple of combo pieces to maximize Darkhawk's potential. First, players will need Grandmaster to move cards with On Reveal abilities to a different location. Doing so will allow those cards' abilities to trigger another time.
Meaning to say, having Korg or Rockslide triggering again will increase Darkhawk's power. After retriggering their abilities, players will then want to play Onslaught to double the Ongoing effects of Darkhawk, making him a beefier card to deal with.
Here's a full list of the deck:
- Korg
- Zabu
- Jeff
- Quake
- Rogue
- Mobius M. Mobius
- Rockslide
- Darkhawk
- Shang-Chi
- Iron Lad
- Doctor Doom
Many other decks have dominated in the previous metas that can also keep up with today's builds. Some honorable mentions feature the Hela Lockjaw, Supergiant Lockdown, Deadpool Destroy, Phoenix Move, Thanos Control, Negative Destroy, Hammer Control, Junk, Cerebro-5, Discard Hela, Negative Tribunal, and Thanos Lockjaw.
But with a new series of cards constantly releasing every season, new decks are bound to take over Marvel Snap. It's best to make use of these strong builds before players figure out ways to counter them.