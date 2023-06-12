The Tori Bowie cause of death story just became that much more tragic after TMZ revealed the real reason the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team gold medalist died at the young age of 32.

Bowie was found dead in her bed on May 2 at her home in Florida. Police went to check on the 2016 Olympic sprinter after her concerned family reported they hadn’t heard from her in several days.

“According to the coroner's report, obtained by TMZ, 32-year-old Bowie … died from complications of childbirth, was about 8 months pregnant and ‘undergoing labor’ when she passed,” TMZ Sports is reporting.

This latest tragic twist hopefully provides some measure of closure for the 2016 Olympics star's family, friends, and fans.

Bowie was a world-class sprinter who also won collegiate national championships in the long jump during her time on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles track team. After leaving college in 2012 and turning pro in 2013, Bowie made the U.S. Olympic team for the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics.

In Brazil, Bowie won three medals. She took home bronze in the 200 meters, silver in the 100 meters, and won gold as part of the 4×100-meter relay team that Tianna Bartoletta, English Gardner, and U.S. Track legend Allyson Felix.

A year later, at the 2017 World Championships in London, Bowie won the Women’s 100-meter event, earning her the (unofficial) title of “Fastest Woman in the World.”

After the revelation that Tori Bowie’s death involved complications of childbirth, BET tweeted a stark reminder that “Black women die at exceedingly higher rates due to pregnancy-related complications,” and that “there is so much work to be done to properly protect and advocate for Black women's health.”