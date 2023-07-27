Grammy-winning singer Tori Kelly has finally spoken out after her recent health scare. The 30-year-old artist took to social media on Thursday to update her fans on her condition, following reports that she had been hospitalized for blood clots after collapsing on Sunday night, TMZ reports.

In a handwritten letter shared on Twitter and Instagram, Tori expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of love and support she received during this difficult time. She described the past few days as “scary” but also mentioned feeling stronger and hopeful.

The singer revealed that there are still some things to uncover regarding her health situation, specifically referring to the blood clots in her legs and near her lungs. Despite the challenges she's facing, Tori expressed her appreciation for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been caring for her.

Despite her health struggles, Tori reassured her fans that she will still be releasing her new EP, titled “Tori,” on Friday. This release comes as a significant milestone for her, considering her recent medical emergency. The singer was also scheduled to perform at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on the day of her EP's release.

The incident that led to her hospitalization occurred while she was having dinner with friends in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night. Her heart rate increased, and she collapsed. Her friends immediately rushed her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center instead of waiting for an ambulance.

Doctors at the hospital discovered that she had blood clots in her legs and around her lungs, a condition that can be life-threatening if not treated promptly. However, it seems that Tori's condition is now moving in the right direction, thanks to the care she received from medical professionals.

In her heartfelt letter, Tori expressed her love and gratitude to her fans for the overwhelming love and care she has received during this challenging time. She signed off with “Love, Tori” and a heart, showing her appreciation for the support she has received.