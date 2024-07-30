Tori Spelling recalls what gave her a clue that costar and longtime friend Shannen Doherty had died. On an episode of her podcast misSPELLING, she said that her phone kept getting a round of calls which instantly made her think that something was wrong.

“It kept going off,” she recalled. “I checked the time, and it was 7 a.m., and I knew immediately. I was I was like, ‘Oh my god. Somebody’s passed, somebody important has died.’ And I took that moment not to go on social media. … When I pulled up Google, I saw that Shannen had passed on Saturday night, and it was shocking.”

“For everyone around the world that was going through something, whether it was cancer or any other kind of disease or ailment or connected to a hard time they were going through … they really did look to her for inspiration and power to carry on in the moments when they felt they couldn’t — and I got to see that in person,” she continued. “I got to see that in person her whole life, which is beautiful.”

Spelling and Doherty met on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210 where they were costars for 10 years. Over the years, Spelling admitted that they didn’t always agree on things so was some periods in their friendship where they did not speak. However, Spelling says she and Doherty were able to get back to where they were and that “none of that matters.”

Tori Spelling Recalls Her Last Conversation With Shannen Doherty

On the 90210MG podcast, which is hosted by Spelling and 90210 costar Jennie Garth, the Saved By The Bell alum recalled the last time she spoke to Doherty.

“I’ve had a lot of death in my life, and I don’t believe in regrets,” Spelling said. “But I have a lot of regrets that I didn’t have that time to have a second chance to get past stuff from the past and look at all the good things and really talk it out and have that last conversation [with others].”

“I feel like she and I had that [conversation] and I’m super grateful for that,” Spelling added.

Doherty died on Saturday (July 13) which her longtime publicist confirmed the news the following day.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Leslie Sloane said.

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace,” Sloane added.

Doherty was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015. She was in remission for four years, but the cancer returned in 2020, and she was diagnosed with stage 4.