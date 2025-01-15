Olivia Davis, Torrey Craig's ex-girlfriend, is speaking out amid the racist comments that were said on her podcast, “3 Girls One Kitchen.”

Last week, Davis — a white woman with blonde hair — released an episode with her co-hosts, Lana Rhoades, and Alexa Adams, implying that Craig's rumored girlfriend, three-time Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion was not his “type.” Davis, Rhoades, and Adams all agreed that Megan — who is a Black woman — was not the kind of person that Craig could be attracted to because he likes “blonde” white women who “look similar” to her.

Davis' first microaggression in the show was the mispronunciation of Megan's name.

“Where do I start?” Davis began in the episode. “Do I start with the one where my ex is dating the Magan Thee Stallion? Mag Thee Stallion? What’s her name?”

After the episode aired, fans began recording previously released snippets of Davis dancing and listening to the rapper's music indicating that she was indeed familiar with Megan but decided to mispronounce her name on purpose. In a video uploaded by X user @lestealana, Davis is seen using Megan's song “Mamushi” featuring Yuki Chiba as a sound while she shows off her outfit in the mirror.

The only “respect” Davis gave Megan on the show was when she said how much of a “flex” it was to be dating someone so successful.

“I can’t even get mad, though, ‘cause it’s like, d*mn, that’s kind of a flex,” Davis said.

Now, the “type” question came into play when Rhoades asked what the other hosts think his type is since he has allegedly only dated white women in the past.

“I just wonder what his type is,” Rhoades asked, adding that his exes “looked similar” to Davis and Adams, both white women with blonde hair.

Davis agreed with Rhoades and added that she believed men are interested in “pretty girls.” Rhoades indicated that Megan was not attractive enough to date the Chicago Bulls player.

Torrey Craig's Ex Olivia Davis Speaks Out

After the episode went viral — especially the specific clips where the women talked about Megan not being his type — the podcast got severe backlash where fans of the rapper defended her saying the women were being racist.

The backlash struck a nerve with Davis saying that she is not a racist when TMZ caught up with her on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Davis told the outlet that she was “shocked” by the response and is “sorry to anyone she may've offended with her comments.”

The podcast host defended herself against the mispronunciation of Megan's name citing that English is not her first language. She added that it was a

“stupid, dumb, blonde moment” and did not intentionally mean to offend the rapper.

As mentioned in the podcast, Davis claims she is over her previous relationship and is happy for her ex. The model told the outlet how cool it is that Craig is dating someone “as beautiful and as big” as Megan.