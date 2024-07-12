Dele Alli may have another opportunity to prove himself at Everton. The former England international, now a free agent, is currently training with the Toffees as discussions about his 2022 transfer continue. Alli's previous contract with Everton ended with the conclusion of the 2023-24 season. During his time at Everton, the 28-year-old midfielder only made 13 appearances after moving from Tottenham Hotspur.

Issues with form and fitness have hampered Alli's recent career. He underwent another surgery in January, which added to his struggles. Despite these setbacks, Alli has been working hard to regain his fitness. He spent the summer training in Portugal and London before returning to Everton to continue his rehabilitation.

Training with Everton and future prospects at Tottenham

Everton has allowed Alli to train with the team as he continues his recovery. There is a possibility that he might secure a new contract with the club. According to the Liverpool Echo, fresh talks have been held with Tottenham regarding the financial implications of a new deal for Alli. The original transfer saw minimal money exchanged because performance milestones were not met.

Sean Dyche, the Everton manager, has previously expressed his admiration for Alli as a player and person. This suggests that there could still be a professional opportunity for Alli at Everton. However, it is important to note that Alli has not played in a competitive match since February 26, 2023. His last appearance was during a loan spell at Turkish club Besiktas, which did not go well.

Alli's potential return to Everton could be a significant turning point in his career. Once considered one of England's brightest talents, his career has stalled in recent years. A successful comeback at Everton could help him revive his career and regain his form.

Despite his recent struggles, Alli's talent is undeniable. During his time at Tottenham, he was known for his goal-scoring ability and creativity in midfield. If he can regain his fitness and form, he could be a valuable asset for Everton. The club could benefit from his experience and skills as they look to improve their performance in the Premier League.

Alli's journey has not been easy. He faced numerous challenges after leaving Tottenham, where he enjoyed great success. His move to Everton was supposed to be a fresh start, but injuries and form issues hindered his progress. The surgery in January was a significant setback, but Alli's determination to overcome these obstacles has been evident in his dedication to training and rehabilitation.

A return to form for Alli would benefit Everton and the player himself. Regaining his confidence and proving his worth on the field could reignite his career and put him back in the spotlight. Fans and analysts hope this Everton opportunity will allow Alli to showcase his skills again.

Alli's situation at Everton is one to watch closely. Training with the team and the possibility of a new contract offer him a chance to restart his career. While his recent history has been challenging, Everton's support and determination to return to form could lead to a successful comeback. Everton and Tottenham fans will be interested to see if Alli can become the influential player he once was. His journey back to top-level football is a testament to his resilience and love for the game. If he can overcome these challenges, Alli might just find himself back on the path to footballing glory.