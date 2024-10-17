ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two mid-table teams face off as Tottenham Hotspur hosts West Ham United. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Tottenham-West Ham prediction and pick.

Tottenham is coming into the game sitting at 3-1-3 on the year, placing them eighth in the Premier League. They are coming out of the international break after a loss prior to the break to Brighton. They held a 2-0 lead going into the half but would give up three goals in the second half to fall 3-2. Meanwhile, West Ham has been struggling. After scoring three goals in four matches while giving up eight, West Ham rebounded last time out. They would defeat Ipswich Town 4-1 to move to 2-2-3 on the year.

Here are the Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Tottenham-West Ham Odds

Tottenham: -210

West Ham: +500

Draw: +320

Over 3.5 goals: +100

Under 3.5 goals: -121

How to Watch Tottenham vs. West Ham

Time: 7:30 AM ET ET/ 4:30 AM PT

TV: USA Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Tottenham Will Win

Tottenham has also scored well this year. They have scored 14 times in seven Premier League fixtures this year. That is good for two goals per contest this year. They have also been scoring well as of late. After failing to score against Arsenal, they have scored eight goals in their last three Premier League fixtures. They also get off to hot starts. They have scored goals in the first half in five of seven matches while scoring eight total goals in the first half in their seven games.

Brennan Johnson has been solid this year. He has three goals on an expected 2.9 goals this year. He has also been the major volume shooter in this one. He has 21 total shots while he has seven shots on target. Meanwhile, James Maddison has been solid this year as well. He has scored twice on eight shots on target, scoring twice on an expected 2.1 goals. He also has two assists this year. Finally, Dominic Solanke and Son Heung-Min provide quality scoring options. Solanke has scored twice while having an assist this year. Heung-Min has two goals and two assists on the year.

Tottenham has been solid on defense this year. They have given up just eight goals in seven games, with three of them coming last time out. They have allowed just two goals so far in the first half this season. Guglielmo Vicaro has been solid this year. He has stopped 15 of 23 shots on target, allowing eight goals. This is on an expected 9.1 goals this year.

Why West Ham Will Win

West Ham has scored 1.43 goals per game in their seven Premier League games this year. They are coming off a game in which they scored four goals, and have scored in all but one of their Premier League games this season. Still, scoring multiple goals has been an issue this year. They have scored more than one goal in a game just twice this year. Both of them were against bottom-of-the-table teams.

Jarron Bowen has led the way for the attack this year. He has two goals and two assists on the year. Further, his expected goal total is just one goal this year. Meanwhile, West Ham has two solid midfielders. Lucas Paqueta has scored twice this year, with one of them on a penalty. Then, Tomas Soucek has two goals this year. Both of them have an expected goal total of two goals. West Ham would like to get more production from Mohammed Kudus. Kudus has scored just once but on an expected 2.1 goals.

West Ham is giving up 1.57 goals per game this year. They have been solid on the road this year on defense this year. They have conceded just two goals in three road fixtures this year. Alphonse Areola has been in goal this year. He has stopped 15 of 25 saves this year. Still, he has allowed ten goals on an expected goal total of 8.7 goals this year.

Final Tottenham-West Ham Prediction & Pick

Odds in this fixture with Tottenham and West Ham favor the home team. This game should start strong for Tottenham. They are scoring over a goal per game in the first half while conceding just .29 goals per first half. West Ham has scored just four goals in the first half this year while giving up eight goals in the first half. Taking Tottenham on the first-half three-way ML at -115 would be a solid play in this one. Tottenham will be able to get a lead in this one, and while they gave up that lead against Brighton, they will not do that in this one.

Final Tottenham-West Ham Prediction & Pick: Tottenham ML (-210)