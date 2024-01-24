The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Houston Rockets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Portland Trail Blazers are on the road to take on the Houston Rockets. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Trail Blazers-Rockets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Trail Blazers are 12-30 this season, but they have won two of their last three games. On the season, Portland is led by Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant. Both of those players are averaging over 20 points per game. Shaedon Sharpe and Malcolm Brogdon both score at least 15 points per game, as well. Deandre Ayton is averaging a double-double as he averages 12.8 points and 10.4 rebounds. The Trail Blazers are a healthy team as they head into this clash with Houston.

The Rockets are 20-22 this season, but their record is not a reflection of the talent they have. Alperen Sengun leads the team with 22.0 points per game, and 9.2 rebounds. Sengun also averages 5.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game. Fred VanVleet is averaging 17.3 points and leads the team with 8.5 rebounds. Jalen Green is having a respectable season, as well. For this game, VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr, and Jeff Green are questionable.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Rockets Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +10 (-108)

Moneyline: +380

Houston Rockets: -10 (-112)

Moneyline: -490

Over: 222.5 (-108)

Under: 222.5 (-112)

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Rockets

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Root Sports, Space City Home Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Portland needs to play well defensively. The Rockets should be able to shut down the Blazers, so Portland needs to match it. Houston scores the eighth-fewest points per game in the NBA. This is a big reason the Rockets are below .500 this season. Portland needs to make sure the Sengun is not the one to beat them. As long as the Trail Blazers can play well on defense, they will be able to keep this game close and cover the spread.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockets allow the 11th-fewest points per game in the NBA. The Trail Blazers score the fewest points in the NBA. The Rockets should be able to hold the Trail Blazers down in this game. In fact, when the Rockets allow less than 110 points in a game this season, they are 16-5. The Trail Blazers average under that. As long as the Rockets hold the Trail Blazers to their season average, they will be able to win this game.

The Trial Blazers are 4-18 when they score less than 110 points. Houston should have no problem holding the Blazers to under 110 points. If the Rockets can keep the Blazers below this mark, they will not only win the game, but they will cover the spread, as well.

Final Trail Blazers-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Trail Blazers are the worse team in this game. However, the Rockets do not seem to be playing well lately. With that said, this game is being played in Houston, which should help out the Rockets. For this reason, I am going to take the Rockets to cover the spread. As for the over/under, neither team is very good at scoring. Because of this, I like the under to be in play and possibly hit as the Rockets cover the spread.

Final Trail Blazers-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Rockets -10 (-112), Under 222.5 (-112)