ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Jazz visit the Bucks on Thursday! Both Teams are struggling this season, with a 1-6 record. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Trail Blazers struggled last season. Anfernee Simmons and Jerami Grant are massive keys to their success. They are 3-5 after winning their most recent game against the Pelicans. They do not have a lot of talent this season, and they might struggle in this game and for the rest of the season.

The Spurs struggled last season and have been inconsistent so far. They were one of the worst teams in the NBA and are 3-5. They have talent, but they are a very young team still and need to figure it all out because they have so much potential this season, thanks to Victor Wembanyama down low.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Spurs Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +168

San Antonio Spurs: -4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 216 (-110)

Under: 216 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs Spurs

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southwest

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Trail Blazers were not great on offense last season and were one of the worst in the entire NBA. They were 29th in scoring at 106.4 points per game, 29th in field goal percentage at 43.9%, and dead last in three-point percentage at 34.5%. Five different Trail Blazers are averaging over double digits, with Anfernee Simmons leading at 19.5 points per game. Then, he leads the way in assists at 5.1 per game. They need more from their offense than they have shown up to this point, and that starts with Anfernee Simmons because he makes this offense go, but then Jerami Grant is just behind at 18.3 points per game.

The Trail Blazers’ defense struggled last year. They are 19th in points allowed and are allowing 115.4 points per game, they are 25th in field goal defense at 49.1%, but they were also third in three-point defense at 35.1%. This season, Donovan Clingan has been great as a rookie on defense as the leader in blocks at 1.8 and three total Trail Blazers have at least one block per game. Deandre Ayton then leads the way in rebounds at 11.5 per game. Then, three players lead in steals, with Toumani Camara leading the way at 1.8 per game. The Trail Blazers are inconsistent this season and they have struggled overall this season.

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Spurs’ offense struggled last season. They were 23rd in scoring at 112.1 points per game, 25th in field goal percentage at 46.2% from the field, and 28th in three-point shooting at 34.7% from behind the arc. Six Spurs are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Victor Wembanyam leading at 18.9 points per game. Then, Chris Paul has been a massive key in helping this offense flow, leading the way in assists at 8.9 per game. The Spurs have a lot of potential on offense and need to do more because they struggled last season. Wembanayama is superhuman, but the pieces around him need to be able to help the offense more.

The defense for the Spurs also struggled last season. They allowed 118.6 points per game, 48.7% from the field, and they were awful against the three-point line, allowing 37.3% from behind the arc. Victor Wembanyama is the key down low, and he leads the Spurs in rebounding at 10.3 per game, and then he leads the team in blocks per game at 3.9. Then, four Spurs average at least one steal per game, with Wembanyama leading the way at 1.3 per game. The Spurs have a chance to be a great defensive team, but the pieces need to fit correctly.

Final Trail Blazers-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Trail Blazers are the worse team in this game against the Spurs. These two teams are also relatively injured entering this game. Still, the Spurs are the better team entering this game. The simple fact is that Victor Wembanyama is on the Spurs and that is the difference in this game. Expect the Spurs to win at home and cover against the Trail Blazers. They are the better team, and they should win this game.

Final Trail Blazers-Spurs Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs -4.5 (-112)