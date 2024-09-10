The worlds of football and Cybertron have collided in a way nobody saw coming. In an epic mash-up, Transformers One, the latest installment in the Transformers franchise, teams up with football’s elite to promote the highly anticipated movie, per Cinemanerdz. The battle intensifies, as football stars like Deebo Samuel, Brock Purdy, and Calvin “Megatron” Johnson face off against some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth, in this thrilling crossover promo.

This unique collaboration, brought to life by Paramount Pictures, Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, and Framework Studio, uses a mix of live-action and stop-motion animation to pit football’s finest against the Autobots and Decepticons in the ultimate game of gridiron greatness. The star-studded event showcases not just the characters of Transformers One, but also the legends of the NFL, creating a fire spectacle.

A Look Into the Transformers Legacy

Transformers One, slated to release on September 20, 2024, takes fans back to the untold origin story of two of the franchise’s most iconic characters—Optimus Prime and Megatron. The film explores their friendship before their famous rivalry, providing a deep dive into their past lives as comrades bonded by shared dreams for Cybertron's future.

With a voice cast featuring Chris Hemsworth as Optimus Prime and Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron, alongside A-listers like Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, and Laurence Fishburne, the film promises to offer a fresh take on the Transformers mythos. This fully CG-animated movie marks the first of its kind since 1986’s The Transformers: The Movie, which has since become a cult classic.

Executive producers Steven Spielberg and Michael Bay are backing the project, ensuring that the legacy of the Transformers franchise will continue in grand style, blending action, nostalgia, and modern storytelling. Transformers One is primed to be a cinematic experience, bringing together the past and present in a way that will captivate both long-time fans and new audiences.