Blink-182 announced on their Instagram Story on Friday morning that the band has to postpone their upcoming European shows so Travis Barker can return home to the United States to deal with an unforeseen family issue.

The band posted the message, “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Little else is known about why Barker had to return home.

Blink-182 had been scheduled to perform at the OVO Hydro venue in Glasgow, Scotland on Friday and Saturday, followed by shows in Belfast and Dublin as additional tour stops.

It's unclear if cryptic posts that Barker had shared recently on social media are at all related to the urgent family matter. A few hours prior to the postponement announcement, Barker posted pics on his Instagram Story of him visiting a prayer room. Barker shared one photo outside the room, and two more from inside the space — including one with a blue banner that reads “Together We Pray.”

Barker also recently posted a photograph of the band’s tour bus, but with the license plate covered up and the caption, “DON’T TRUST ANYONE.”

Travis Barker and his wife Kourtney Kardashian are currently expecting a baby boy. They share a large blended family from their previous relationships. The much anticipated Blink-182 reunion tour will have to take a pause until further notice.