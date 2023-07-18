Travis Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, says she has “personal reasons” as to why she doesn't like the Kardashians. Barker's current wife is Kourtney Kardashian.

In an interview with Page Six, the model says that she has her own reasons why she's not a fan of the popular family however, her main concern is how Kourtney is good to her children.

“I have my own personal reasons for not liking the Kardashians, which I won't get into, but as long as he's happy [and] as long as they are good to my kids, that's all I care about,” Shanna Moakler said.

Shanna and Travis have two children together: son Landon Barker, 19, and daughter Alabama Barker, 17.

Travis Barker and the former Miss USA winner were married for four years. The split in 2008.

“I haven’t been with him for well over a decade,” she told the outlet, “But you know what — he’s not mine.”

She added, “He’s not the person that I was with anymore. He’s a completely different human being, so I don’t even really know him as a man right now. I don’t even know if we would be compatible or even good for one another anymore because he’s not the person that he was on ‘Meet The Barkers.'”

Barker and Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot last May in Italy. Kourtney has three kids of her own with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. They share a son Mason Disick, 13, a daughter Penelope Disick, 11, and son Reign Disick, 8.

Kourtney and Travis announced last month that they are expecting a son together.