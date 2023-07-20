Travis Barker, the Blink-182 drummer, has opened up about a peculiar name he'd like to give his child with wife Kourtney Kardashian, and he's fully aware that it's a “bad” choice. During an episode of GOAT Talk on Complex, Travis discussed his idea with his 17-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, Billboard reports.

The name in question is “Rocky 13,” a combination that both Travis and Alabama found amusingly questionable. Despite acknowledging its eccentricity, Travis confessed that the name had been on his mind lately.

"That's just this name thats been going through my head."@TravisBarker's GOAT baby name is Rocky Thirteen. pic.twitter.com/Nfdze5EVyz — Complex (@Complex) July 19, 2023

His explanation for the name might not have fully clarified the decision, as he mentioned Rocky George, who played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and the significance of the number 13. Alabama seemed unimpressed, quipping, “So you're gonna name your kid Rocky Thirteen?”

Though the name might sound like a stretch, Travis Barker seemed somewhat determined, joking about how it would play out at school. However, Alabama had her reservations about the choice and suggested “Cloud” as an alternative.

Travis and Kourtney Kardashian announced they were expecting their first child together in June. The pregnancy reveal came during a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, where Kourtney held up a “Travis I'm Pregnant” poster in the crowd, referencing the band's “All the Small Things” music video.

Kourtney Kardashian has three children with her ex Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8. The couple's upcoming addition is eagerly anticipated by their fans, but it remains to be seen if Travis will stick with his “bad” name choice or opt for something else. Let's hope it's something else.