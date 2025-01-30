After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game, Taylor Swift joined Travis Kelce on the field. She was overwhelmed by the moment following the game.

The NFL's new Mic'd Up video has clips of Swift and Kelce on the field. She was caught taking in the scene at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“This is so insane — look at this,” she said to Kelce, pointing to the crowd. “This is not a real-life situation… this is so crazy. I cannot believe this is really happening,” Swift said. “I'm in shock. This is so cool.”

The video ends with Swift pumping Kelce up. She reminds him that he is going back to the Super Bowl as she excitedly jumps in the air.

Swift has been supporting Kelce as the Chiefs move toward the Super Bowl. While she has not attended as many games in 2024 as she did in 2023, Swift has been at the team's most important ones. She attended the Chiefs' game against the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Now, the Chiefs will have to set their sights on the Philadelphia Eagles. They will face them in a rematch of Super Bowl 57 from 2023, which the Chiefs won 38-35.

The AFC Championship game

On January 26, 2025, the Chiefs played the Bills in the AFC Championship. The Chiefs won, advancing to their third straight Super Bowl appearance. Overall, the Chiefs have made five Super Bowls with Mahomes under center.

Despite going into the game with a 4-1 record against Mahomes, Bills quarterback Josh Allen could not flip the narrative with their postseason record. Allen is 0-4 in the playoffs against Mahomes, always losing to the Chiefs when it matters most.

The latest loss wasn't completely Allen's fault. He threw 237 yards and two touchdowns without any turnovers. Meanwhile, Mahomes threw 245 yards and a touchdown. He also had two rushing touchdowns, marking the first time he rushed for multiple touchdowns in a playoff game.

Taylor Swift and the “Guy on the Chiefs,” Travis Kelce

Swift and Kelce have been dating since September 2023. Speculation of a romantic interest between the two began when Kelce mentioned her on his New Heights podcast.

He recently saw an Eras Tour show and was hoping to meet her afterward. However, she did not meet any of her guests, so he was not able to interact with her.

The public call-out worked, and Swift later attended the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears. They were seen hanging out after the game, and the rest is history. They have been going steady since then.

While Swift has always been supportive of Kelce's endeavors, he has returned the favor. He attended several of her Eras Tour shows, especially during the European leg.

He attended several shows and even joined her on stage during one of them. During her concert at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024, Kelce performed as a background dancer while Swift sang “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”