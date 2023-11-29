Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole posted a flirty message on X (formerly known as Twitter) about Jalen Hurts.

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole might be rooting for a different NFL team after her flirty post about Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

“Fly eagles fly,” she captioned a clip of Hurts on the sidelines of a recent NBA game.

“Y’all have eyes too. [crying laughing emoji],” she wrote defending herself.

Fans Speak Out About Kayla Nicole's Flirty Tweet

“Aht aht! that man has a wife,” another fan responded, referencing Hurts' girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Rivera Burrows.

Fans understood Kayla Nicole's tweet as one fan responded, “Lmao she so real for this bc yeah we’re all down bad for him.”

“Oh baby this would be such an upgrade in every aspect.. imagine rocking midnight green on game days, instead of ketchup & mustard,” another fan chimed in, referencing the Eagles' green uniform and Kelce's Kansas City's yellow and red.

Kayla Nicole Responds To Backlash Amid Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Romance

It's no secret that Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift are together but prior to their romance, Kayla Nicole dated the Chief's tight end for five years. They called it quits in 2022. Kayla Nicole has received a lot of hate online while her ex is in the public eye dating and she spoke up about her mistreatment online in a letter titled Dear Black Girl.

“It’s always been really important for me to use my platform, not to create division, but to elevate and unite women, Black women specifically,” she said before beginning her note titled “Dear Black Girl” which she shared on her Instagram account.

“Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love,” she began the address. “You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don’t protect what they don’t value. They'll say you're too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken, and in the same breath, tell you that you aren’t enough.”

Kayla Nicole continued, “They’ll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment. Because of your Blackness, you should have known better. They’ll even try to tie your value to your net worth. But Black girl, please remember your value lies elsewhere. Your value is deep within your heart.”