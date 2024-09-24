Ryan Murphy, the creator of Grotesquerie, has praised Travis Kelce amid his acting debut.

At the press conference for the new show, via Variety, Murphy revealed Kelce was committed to the role. Kelce worked with an acting coach during the offseason ahead of the series. Murphy recalled him showing up knowing everybody's lines, which impressed him. “He was so professional. He was so committed,” Murphy said.

Additionally, Kelce asked Murphy to coach him. “So I did, and he ended up being a delight,” he said. “I would love to continue working with him on this and other things.”

“I cannot say enough about him as a leader. He's just the kindest, sweetest… Everything you think about him is true,” Murphy continued.

Grotesquerie will premiere on FX on September 25, 2024. Niecy Nash, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Chavez, and Raven Goodwin will also star in it.

Travis Kelce will make his acting debut in Grotesquerie. Murphy, who co-created it, is best known for creating American Horror Story.

Throughout his career, Grotesquerie creator Ryan Murphy has won several awards, including Emmys, Tonys, and Grammys. He has also co-created Glee, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and Monster. American Horror Story recently concluded its 12th season in April 2024.

Travis Kelce's NFL and acting career

After Grotesquerie, Kelce will have a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2. It appears Kelce is trying to set up his post-NFL career after he hangs up the cleats.

Currently, Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are attempting to pull off a three-peat of Super Bowl championships. They are off to a good start in doing so, starting the 2024 NFL season 3-0.

The Chiefs are fresh off a win over the Atlanta Falcons. They won the game 22-17. In the game, Kelce finished with just four catches for 30 yards (his season-high in receptions).

Kelce has had a slow start to the season. He is coming off a disappointing season. Kelce had just 984 yards in 2023, his lowest total since 2015. The season brought an end to his streak of seven consecutive seasons with over 1,000 yards.

With 14 games left, Kelce has plenty of time to turn it around. There are also plenty of mouths for Patrick Mahomes to feed on the offense, including rookie Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice.

Coming up, the Chiefs will face their divisional rival Los Angeles Chargers. They will then play the New Orleans Saints. They will then have a Super Bowl LVIII rematch with the San Fransisco 49ers on October 20.

Throughout his career, Kelce has been named to nine straight Pro Bowls from 2015-23. He has also been named to seven All-Pro teams (four First-team, three Second-team).

He also holds the NFL record for most consecutive seasons of 1,000+ yards by a tight end (seven). Kelce also holds the records for most postseason receptions (165) and receiving touchdowns by a tight end (19).

The Chiefs have also won three Super Bowls with Kelce and Mahomes. They won their first in 2020 before losing the following year's Super Bowl. Since then, they have won back-to-back Super Bowls against the Philadelphia Eagles and San Fransisco 49ers.