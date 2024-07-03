So, who's idea was it for Travis Kelce to join Taylor Swift onstage in London?

It was all revealed on an episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. PEOPLE reported that the NFL star came clean about joining Swift for a performance on her Eras tour at London's Wembley Stadium. And there were some ideas that were nixed.

Travis Kelce appears onstage with Taylor Swift

The athlete turned heads when he appeared in a tuxedo on June 23 at the show, coming out onstage during the performance of I Can Do It With a Broken Heart. The crowd never saw it coming. However, it was planned in advance — all thanks to Kelce.

“I initially mentioned it to Tay,” Travis said to Jason Kelce, his brother and co-star of the podcast. “I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 era.'”

Swift found that pretty amusing. It sounds like she didn't think he'd seriously do it at first. Kelce said she asked, “‘Would you seriously be up for something like that?'”

“I was just like, ‘What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me? I've seen the show enough — might as well put me to work here,'” the KC Chiefs star added. “And sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in.”

Regarding the bike, it was decided not to use one for fear of damage control.

“There was no bike in case I ran into somebody else or hit one of the dancers or anything,” he added. “It was the safest option.”

Despite not having a bike, he put on a bit of a show in front of thousands of people. He powdered Swift's face and performed some dance moves from Dumb and Dumber.

“I always wanted to pull out this move, but never knew like when I should pull it out where it made sense,” Kelce continued. “That was one of my favorite movies of all time!”

When it was all said and done, it had a good payoff.

“It was an absolute blast,” he added. “It was such a fun, playful part of the show and it was like…the perfect time for me to go up there, just be a ham and have some fun — not only with [Swift]…but the crowd and really try and get everybody excited for the rest of the show. It was awesome.”

As the Eras tour continues, she is heading to Amsterdam on July 4th. From there, she travels to Zürich, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw, Vienna, and then back to London,

Will Travis join Taylor Swift onstage for any more upcoming performances? Maybe, at some point, they can figure out the safety and logistics of including a bike. That could prove more exciting than overtime during a Chiefs game.