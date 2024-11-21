Travis Kelce is already learning through his new gig. Kelce marked the debut of his hosting gig on Wednesday, Nov. 20, on Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? The Amazon Prime game show is a spinoff of the 2007 show Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?

While the show is created to test the brilliance of fans and celebrities, Kelce also seems to taking some pointers from the show. In the first episode, Kelce has a returning guest from Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? who failed twice, named Pat. The celebrity Pat is playing with is former NFL quarterback and Amazon Thursday Night Football’s Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Pat gets stuck on a question but Fitzpatrick encourages him by saying, “You’re wiser. You’re a father now.”

Kelce then asks, “Is that what happens when you have kids? You get smarter? That’s all I had to do to become brilliant?”

Ryan responds simply, “Have a baby.”

While Kelce is dating Taylor Swift, he does not have children.

Travis Kelce Off The Field

This year, Kelce has been branching out in new ventures outside of the football field. The three-time Super Bowl champ had his hosting debut on Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? He's also made his small-screen debut on Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie. His costars weighed in on how Kelce arrived on set.

“This was my first big TV show and also his,” Micaela Diamond shared. “So we were in it together trying to soak up as much as we could and be inspired by the veteran actors around us and listen and respond.”

She also added that the three-time Super Bowl champion was a “team player.”

Murphy, who is known for his directing work in “Glee” and “American Horror Story,” also praised Kelce's efforts on the show. The director also noted that he was more than prepared and that Kelce was able to memorize new lines in moments.

“He went into that knowing it was going to be a little scary, and it was for him,” he shared to E! News. “And one day, I rewrote a whole scene that I wasn't liking, and he memorized it in 10 minutes—like that. It was letter perfect. Like, he's very, very smart, and he's got something important.”

“He knew everybody's lines,” he added. “He had a great discipline, and he is everything you want him to be. He's a leader, and so sweet and so charming, first on the set, last to leave, great team around him.”

Niecy Nash noted that Kelce was “very professional” on set and would listen to veteran actors if they had notes on his performance with ease.

“Travis was very open. He was very open on if there was a note given or a suggestion given. So amenable. ‘Tell me what I don't know. Tell me what your thought is on this,'” she said of the NFL star to PEOPLE. “I love that he didn't come in trying to act like, ‘I know everything and I know it all.'”

“Listen, I love actors and I want you to win. So anything that I could do to help to be a part of helping you create, find moments, dial it in a little bit differently, I was completely there for it.”

“I just think that fans are going to find him very charming in this role,” she teases.

You can watch Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? on Amazon Prime now.