Travis Kelce made his acting debut on FX's “Grotesquerie” and his costars are dishing on how it was to work with the NFL star on set.

Alongside Kelce, “Grotesquerie” stars Niecy Nash, Courtney B. Vance, Nicholas Chavez, Raven Goodwin, Micaela Diamond, Leslie Manville, and more.

The synopsis reads: “In Ryan Murphy’s 10-episode drama series Grotesquerie for FX, a series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. “Detective Lois Tryon” feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her.”

According to Us Weekly, while the cast knew that Kelce would be starring alongside them, they did not know what role he was going to play.

“Ryan Murphy’s world is shrouded in secrecy — even to us,” Chavez said of Kelce's part on the show. “It makes it a really fun world to be a part of because we’re constantly being surprised just the same way that the audience is.”

Costars Share How Travis Kelce Was On Set Of “Grotesquerie”

Despite not knowing what capacity Kelce was going to be in in the series, many of his costars praised how he carried himself on set.

“This was my first big TV show and also his,” Diamond shared. “So we were in it together trying to soak up as much as we could and be inspired by the veteran actors around us and listen and respond.”

She also added that the three-time Super Bowl champion was a “team player.”

Murphy, who is known for his directing work in “Glee” and “American Horror Story,” also praised Kelce's efforts on the show.

“He went into that knowing it was going to be a little scary, and it was for him,” he shared to E! News. “And one day, I rewrote a whole scene that I wasn't liking, and he memorized it in 10 minutes—like that. It was letter perfect. Like, he's very, very smart, and he's got something important.”

“He knew everybody's lines,” he added. “He had a great discipline, and he is everything you want him to be. He's a leader, and so sweet and so charming, first on the set, last to leave, great team around him.”

Nash previously spoke very highly of Kelce saying that he was very charismatic and “very professional” on set.

“Travis was very open. He was very open on if there was a note given or a suggestion given. So amenable. ‘Tell me what I don't know. Tell me what your thought is on this,'” she said of the NFL star to E! News. “I love that he didn't come in trying to act like, ‘I know everything and I know it all.'”

“Listen, I love actors and I want you to win. So anything that I could do to help to be a part of helping you create, find moments, dial it in a little bit differently, I was completely there for it.”

“I just think that fans are going to find him very charming in this role,” she teases.

The first two episodes of “Grotesquerie” premiere tomorrow (Sept. 25) on FX Networks. Take a look at the trailer below: