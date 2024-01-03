Can you smell what Travis Kelce is cooking? Dwayne Johnson can. Spoiler alert: he wants to be the next The Rock.

In a deep dive piece in The New York Times on Kelce's twin brother business managers, Aaron and André Eanes, who have fueled the NFL All-Pro tight end's ascent into celebrity superstardom, their long-term plan all started when Kelce and his co-managers drove by billboards featuring The Rock in Los Angeles.

“Man, I don’t think I’ll ever be as famous as the Rock,” Kelce said at the time.

The Eanes brothers then looked at each other, recollects André, and said “We're like, Yes, you can.”

Aaron and André actually felt that Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson was a good model for Kelce's potential trajectory, as a fellow pro athlete who then ventured into the entertainment sphere.

“The twin brothers had known since Mr. Kelce was at the University of Cincinnati,” the article explains, “that the 6-foot-5 athletic star with the Marvel-character physique, blue eyes and affable charm had crossover potential.”

However, the article also points out that “this was a year even the Rock might envy.”

“Mr. Kelce, a tight end,” the piece continues “won the Super Bowl (his second) in February. In March, he hosted ‘Saturday Night Live.' He’s starred in seven national television commercials. The podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Jason, is among the most popular on Spotify. He launched a clothing line with his team.”

And then, intentionally burying the lede, the report subtly drops, “And he’s dating the world’s most famous pop singer. Perhaps you’ve heard.” Spoiler alert: it's Taylor Swift.

One thing Dwayne Johnson still has on Travis Kelce though is a good nickname. If Kelce really wants to be the next The Rock, he better have his business team start cooking up one for himself and quick (The Boulder, perhaps, or too on the nose?).