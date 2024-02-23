Travis Kelce is sticking by and supporting Taylor Swift no matter what. He's already proven he is a supportive partner, as this week, he headed on her private jet to Australia. Kelce will be joining Swift Down Under in Sydney at Accor Stadium this week. Her first show is on Feb. 23 and runs until Feb. 26 in Australia.
As the NFL player has officially entered his off-season, a source told E! that despite still being busy as the athlete has a podcast with his older brother Jason Kelce and will be producing films, it will not cut into the couple's time together.
“Taylor and Travis are both super busy right now, but they are trying their best to prioritize each other and their relationship,” the source says.
“Travis is very into Taylor and wanted to be there to support her during her shows in Australia. He’s grateful that she showed up for him during a very hectic time in her career and made it a point to do the same for her. They're making a joint effort to make things work,” the source continued.
Travis previously visited Swift during his bye week in the NFL to her Argentina concert.
Prior to Kelce joining Swift on tour, he teased about the possibility of him joining Swift on her Eras tour.
“Not really. I might just say f–k it and just go somewhere nice, I don't know,” Travis said when his brother Jason Kelce asked if he were going to join Swift back in November.
Travis hinted at a warm getaway: “My skin's getting real pale,” he teased, “so I gotta go somewhere sunny.”
“Somewhere south?” Jason quipped.
“Closer to the equator,” Travis added.
“South of the equator?” Jason asked, which made Travis break out into laughter.
Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce At NFL Games
Swift also has been doing her part and has been supporting Travis throughout the season including their big win at the Super Bowl earlier this month.
In a viral video after the Kansas City Chiefs' win, Kelce and Swift took to the field, holding one another and filled with emotion as Kelce added another ring to his hand.
According to a clip from Inside the NFL, Kelce is heard saying, “Thank you for coming. Thank you for the support. Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best, baby.” He was referencing Swift's trip from Tokyo after her Eras Tour performance.
The two were later seen partying with Travis' brother Jason Kelce, Keleigh, and Miles Teller.
See the moment between Travis and Taylor below:
View this post on Instagram